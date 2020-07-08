12832 Mayfair Way Unit E

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

Come check out this fresh and updated 3 Bed and 2.5 bath condo in the Denver Tech Center. The condo has great flow and is open between the kitchen, dining area and living room. The kitchen has tons of storage space, a breakfast bar, newer stainless steel appliances, including a microwave and dishwasher and TONS of countertop prep space on these beautiful granite countertops.



The main floor also includes all new luxury vinyl wood plank flooring, fresh paint and a dining area that connects with a concrete patio just outside of a sliding glass door. It has lots of windows to allow good lighting into the space. The kitchen is connected to the garage through a mud room with some storage shelves and newer washer and dryer included. There is a full 2-car garage that is attached. Also on the main floor is an updated with a powder room and each bathroom has been updated with luxury, modern toilets as well.



All three bedrooms are located on the second level. There is a master bedroom and bathroom. The master has deep closets that are considered a walk-in and the bath has a shower and granit vanity and large mirror. There is a full bath shared in the hallway for the two other bedrooms. All of the carpeting is newer in this unit as well

This home is available today, so donï¿½??t hesitate to come take a look. It is vacant so that you can tour immediately, just check out our company website for details.

Seeking a minimum of 12-month lease



This neighborhood is quiet and ideally situated on the south-end of the Denver Tech Center. It is close to the shops and restaurants in Lone Tree, Park Meadows mall and has easy access to I-25 and C-470 and E-470.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities ( Gas, Electric) // Water, Sewer, Trash is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO + $5 Application Service Fee / Sorry, No Pets / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution



AVAILABILITY DATE: It is available NOW!

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Pets

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed Inside Property



Income Requirements:



Minimum of three times the rent charged on the residence with Verifiable Proof of Income (Min. 2 months of paystubs or 2 years of tax returns if self-employed/1099 or Offer Letter for Future Employment).



