Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:35 AM

12832 Mayfair Way Unit E

12832 Mayfair Way · No Longer Available
Location

12832 Mayfair Way, Meridian, CO 80112

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Come check out this fresh and updated 3 Bed and 2.5 bath condo in the Denver Tech Center. The condo has great flow and is open between the kitchen, dining area and living room. The kitchen has tons of storage space, a breakfast bar, newer stainless steel appliances, including a microwave and dishwasher and TONS of countertop prep space on these beautiful granite countertops.

The main floor also includes all new luxury vinyl wood plank flooring, fresh paint and a dining area that connects with a concrete patio just outside of a sliding glass door. It has lots of windows to allow good lighting into the space. The kitchen is connected to the garage through a mud room with some storage shelves and newer washer and dryer included. There is a full 2-car garage that is attached. Also on the main floor is an updated with a powder room and each bathroom has been updated with luxury, modern toilets as well.

All three bedrooms are located on the second level. There is a master bedroom and bathroom. The master has deep closets that are considered a walk-in and the bath has a shower and granit vanity and large mirror. There is a full bath shared in the hallway for the two other bedrooms. All of the carpeting is newer in this unit as well
This home is available today, so donï¿½??t hesitate to come take a look. It is vacant so that you can tour immediately, just check out our company website for details.
Visit our Website [PMIelevation] to view the 360 Degree Virtual Tour and to book a showing time.
Seeking a minimum of 12-month lease

This neighborhood is quiet and ideally situated on the south-end of the Denver Tech Center. It is close to the shops and restaurants in Lone Tree, Park Meadows mall and has easy access to I-25 and C-470 and E-470.

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities ( Gas, Electric) // Water, Sewer, Trash is included in rent, Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO + $5 Application Service Fee / Sorry, No Pets / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:
https://pmielevation.info/12832-Mayfair-Way-Unit-E-Virtual-Tour

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.

PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Frequently Asked Questions:

AVAILABILITY DATE: It is available NOW!
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Pets
SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed Inside Property

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Visit our Company Website [PMIelevation]
Find the Property that you are interested in applying, click the photo
Click the Apply Online button (in Gold)
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Paystubs or Tax Returns, Government Issued IDs)
Complete all of the Required Information
Hit Submit

Complete the Online Application Form from Docusign and Sign the Application

Pay the Application Fee - $40 per Adult over 18 years old

More Information:

Income Requirements:

Minimum of three times the rent charged on the residence with Verifiable Proof of Income (Min. 2 months of paystubs or 2 years of tax returns if self-employed/1099 or Offer Letter for Future Employment).

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

*ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Application Fee - $40 per Adult

Filter Maintenance Program - $10/Month

Pet Application Fees - $20

Pet Initiation Fee - $200

Pet Deposit - $100 per Pet

Monthly Pet Rents will Apply (See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy)

Minimum Security Deposit equal to One-Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation)

$1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment; Online Payments Only

$9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center)

Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month for the first tenant and $10 for each additional tenant

First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days depending on how quickly your references respond to our inquiries

GUARANTORS / CO-SIGNERS REQUIREMENTS:

Income of 5x the amount of Rent, 700+ Credit Score, Must complete an application and pay $40 application fee

LEASE DURATION: Minimum of 12-Months

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Landlord

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12832 Mayfair Way Unit E have any available units?
12832 Mayfair Way Unit E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meridian, CO.
What amenities does 12832 Mayfair Way Unit E have?
Some of 12832 Mayfair Way Unit E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12832 Mayfair Way Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
12832 Mayfair Way Unit E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12832 Mayfair Way Unit E pet-friendly?
No, 12832 Mayfair Way Unit E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meridian.
Does 12832 Mayfair Way Unit E offer parking?
Yes, 12832 Mayfair Way Unit E offers parking.
Does 12832 Mayfair Way Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12832 Mayfair Way Unit E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12832 Mayfair Way Unit E have a pool?
No, 12832 Mayfair Way Unit E does not have a pool.
Does 12832 Mayfair Way Unit E have accessible units?
No, 12832 Mayfair Way Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 12832 Mayfair Way Unit E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12832 Mayfair Way Unit E has units with dishwashers.
Does 12832 Mayfair Way Unit E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12832 Mayfair Way Unit E has units with air conditioning.

