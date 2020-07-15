All apartments in Manitou Springs
Home
/
Manitou Springs, CO
/
579 Crystal Hills Boulevard
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

579 Crystal Hills Boulevard

579 Crystal Hills Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

579 Crystal Hills Blvd, Manitou Springs, CO 80829

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
COMING AVAILABLE August 1, 2020 is a 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATHROOM Stunning Home in desirable Crystal Hills; Manitou Springs.

NO SHOWINGS on this property. For additional information or to view the 3D tour please visit our website at www.AntiochProperties.org

Built in 2006, this home features Magnificent views of Garden of the Gods and the surrounding mountains from the abundant decking, and through each strategically placed window.

This air conditioned home is fresh and contemporary with a peaceful, open flow. There are 3 baths and 4 spacious bedrooms plus a loft and an office space. Focal point fireplace in the living room. Gorgeous kitchen with maple cabinets, pantry & stainless appliances. Come see this serene home in a spectacular setting.

Large laundry room with utility sink. Large master bedroom suite with on-suite and walk-out to deck. Attractive knotty Douglas fir wood flooring, custom lighting, and motorized deck awning with lights and wind sensor. Exposed beams in the separate dining room. Oversized 2-car garage. The 0.25 acre lot is xeriscaped and natural.

ANTIOCH PROPERTIES HAS A STRICT NO SMOKING POLICY

Room Sizes:
Living Room 19' x 19'
Dining Room 11' x 17'
Kitchen 10' x 13'
Master BR. 15' x 17'
Bedroom #2 13' x 12'
Bedroom #3 13' x 11'
Bedroom #4 13' x 11'
Home Office 11' x 10'
Loft Space 10' x 14'
Other Rm 8' x 9'
Laundry: Washer/Dryer Included

PET POLICY: WE ALLOW A MAXIMUM OF TWO (2) PETS PER PROPERTY AS LONG AS THEY ARE NOT ATTACK-TRAINED DOGS OR HAVE A HISTORY OF BITING PEOPLE OR DESTROYING PROPERTY. WE CHARGE MONTHLY PET RENT OF $30 PER PET ALONG WITH A ONE-TIME NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE OF $300 and again max of two.

MOVE-IN FUNDS: WE REQUIRE AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO TWICE THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT ($2,900 x 2 or $5,800) TO MOVE IN, REGARDLESS OF WHEN IN THE MONTH IT OCCURS. WE THEN PRO-RATE THE SECOND MONTH'S RENT TO REFLECT WHEN THE CONTRACT WAS SIGNED IN MONTH #1.

AVAILABLE FOR $2,900 DISCOUNTED MONTHLY RENT

Want to get a head start? Feel free to apply at www.AntiochApplication.com

NO SHOWINGS on this property. For additional information or to view the 3D tour please visit our website at www.AntiochProperties.org

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

