All apartments in Lazy Acres
Find more places like 757 Peakview Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lazy Acres, CO
/
757 Peakview Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

757 Peakview Road

757 Peakview Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

757 Peakview Road, Lazy Acres, CO 80302

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
757 Peakview Road Available 08/16/20 PRIVATE MOUNTAIN OASIS! 2 bed + an office! Available August 16th! - Easy access to this VERY PRIVATE 2 bedroom (+ an office!), 2 bathroom, 2-car garage tri-level mountain home with spectacular VIEWS! Newly carpeted and painted throughout, this home is nestled on over an acre, and features a spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and potbelly wood burning stove. The kitchen is equipped with modern refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, pantry, viewing window, and direct access to an oversized deck surrounded by mature pine trees and distant mountain views. A full bathroom services the main floor living area and spacious bedroom. A carpeted staircase ascends to an additional bathroom and 2 more bedrooms--each with its own balcony overlooking the continental divide. The 1,000 square foot unfinished basement provides tons of room for storage and washer/dryer hookups. Perfect location for that getaway feeling within 10 minutes of downtown Boulder!

The terms are: Prefer 2 year but will accept 1 year lease minimum, no pets, tenant responsible for all utilities, and no undergraduate students, (graduate students may be considered). No smoking, no growing marijuana. Not 420 friendly.
$1,950/mo plus security deposit. Available Aug 16th!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5848779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 757 Peakview Road have any available units?
757 Peakview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lazy Acres, CO.
What amenities does 757 Peakview Road have?
Some of 757 Peakview Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 757 Peakview Road currently offering any rent specials?
757 Peakview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 Peakview Road pet-friendly?
No, 757 Peakview Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lazy Acres.
Does 757 Peakview Road offer parking?
Yes, 757 Peakview Road offers parking.
Does 757 Peakview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 757 Peakview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 Peakview Road have a pool?
No, 757 Peakview Road does not have a pool.
Does 757 Peakview Road have accessible units?
No, 757 Peakview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 757 Peakview Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 757 Peakview Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 757 Peakview Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 757 Peakview Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGunbarrel, CONiwot, COLouisville, COLafayette, COSuperior, COErie, CO
Berthoud, COGolden, COWheat Ridge, COApplewood, COShaw Heights, COFederal Heights, COBerkley, COJohnstown, COCommerce City, COEvergreen, COWelby, COEdgewater, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College