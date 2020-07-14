Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage internet access

757 Peakview Road Available 08/16/20 PRIVATE MOUNTAIN OASIS! 2 bed + an office! Available August 16th! - Easy access to this VERY PRIVATE 2 bedroom (+ an office!), 2 bathroom, 2-car garage tri-level mountain home with spectacular VIEWS! Newly carpeted and painted throughout, this home is nestled on over an acre, and features a spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and potbelly wood burning stove. The kitchen is equipped with modern refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, pantry, viewing window, and direct access to an oversized deck surrounded by mature pine trees and distant mountain views. A full bathroom services the main floor living area and spacious bedroom. A carpeted staircase ascends to an additional bathroom and 2 more bedrooms--each with its own balcony overlooking the continental divide. The 1,000 square foot unfinished basement provides tons of room for storage and washer/dryer hookups. Perfect location for that getaway feeling within 10 minutes of downtown Boulder!



The terms are: Prefer 2 year but will accept 1 year lease minimum, no pets, tenant responsible for all utilities, and no undergraduate students, (graduate students may be considered). No smoking, no growing marijuana. Not 420 friendly.

$1,950/mo plus security deposit. Available Aug 16th!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5848779)