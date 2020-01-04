9641 W Chatfield Avenue

Amenities

Available on January 15th, this terrific updated townhome is ready for you and your family! High-end appliances adorn this incredible open kitchen with inlaid tile and wood floor accents and a terrific garden window. Fenced private patio area perfect for enjoying the terrific Colorado weather with friends. The main floor features an open floor plan from the kitchen to the dining/family room with a fireplace. There is also a 1/2 bath and included washer/dryer. Upstairs you will find two bright bedrooms with high ceilings and additional storage. There is a full bathroom upstairs. Out front are two dedicated parking spots for the unit along with lots of guest parking. Full access to the pool in the summertime and HOA, Water/Sewer and trash are included! This is a pet-friendly property with owner approval and $250 per pet refundable deposit. Great location close to everything! Schedule a showing on our website at: https://showmojo.com/petetemple/gallery