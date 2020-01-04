All apartments in Ken Caryl
Find more places like 9641 W Chatfield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ken Caryl, CO
/
9641 W Chatfield Avenue
Last updated January 4 2020 at 5:46 PM

9641 W Chatfield Avenue

9641 West Chatfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ken Caryl
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9641 West Chatfield Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Charter

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
pet friendly
Available on January 15th, this terrific updated townhome is ready for you and your family! High-end appliances adorn this incredible open kitchen with inlaid tile and wood floor accents and a terrific garden window. Fenced private patio area perfect for enjoying the terrific Colorado weather with friends. The main floor features an open floor plan from the kitchen to the dining/family room with a fireplace. There is also a 1/2 bath and included washer/dryer. Upstairs you will find two bright bedrooms with high ceilings and additional storage. There is a full bathroom upstairs. Out front are two dedicated parking spots for the unit along with lots of guest parking. Full access to the pool in the summertime and HOA, Water/Sewer and trash are included! This is a pet-friendly property with owner approval and $250 per pet refundable deposit. Great location close to everything! Schedule a showing on our website at: https://showmojo.com/petetemple/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9641 W Chatfield Avenue have any available units?
9641 W Chatfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 9641 W Chatfield Avenue have?
Some of 9641 W Chatfield Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9641 W Chatfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9641 W Chatfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9641 W Chatfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9641 W Chatfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9641 W Chatfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9641 W Chatfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 9641 W Chatfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9641 W Chatfield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9641 W Chatfield Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9641 W Chatfield Avenue has a pool.
Does 9641 W Chatfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9641 W Chatfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9641 W Chatfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9641 W Chatfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9641 W Chatfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9641 W Chatfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ken Caryl 2 BedroomsKen Caryl Apartments with Balcony
Ken Caryl Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKen Caryl Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Ken Caryl Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs