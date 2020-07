Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

9579 W. CoalMine Avenue #D Available 08/01/20 Lexington Village: Close to Foothills - This 2 story townhome has 2 bedrooms + study & 2 1/2 bathrooms. All the appliances are included. This townhome also comes with a wood-burning fireplace, finished basement & reserved parking. Deck on the back. Finished in the basement creates working area or guest area. All square footage including basement is 1600 square feet. Close to the foothills. Easy access to C-470. To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248. ext 103



(RLNE4917534)