Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

8133 S Everett St

8133 South Everett Street · No Longer Available
Location

8133 South Everett Street, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Meadowbrook Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious Single family home available now - This well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home features include 2 bonus rooms and an additional living room with a fireplace and laundry room downstairs and is located on a cul de sac. This well maintained home has newer carpet; two car garage and is within close proximity to an elementary; middle and high school; C470 and a variety of stores and restaurants. This home will not last.

Please call Delicia at 303-722-4900 x 2 for more information and to schedule a showing.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting wwwParksideRM.com All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. Apply online at www.ParksideRM.com

Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable income and rental history; no evictions.

No pets.

No smoking inside the property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4915466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8133 S Everett St have any available units?
8133 S Everett St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 8133 S Everett St have?
Some of 8133 S Everett St's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8133 S Everett St currently offering any rent specials?
8133 S Everett St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8133 S Everett St pet-friendly?
No, 8133 S Everett St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ken Caryl.
Does 8133 S Everett St offer parking?
Yes, 8133 S Everett St offers parking.
Does 8133 S Everett St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8133 S Everett St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8133 S Everett St have a pool?
No, 8133 S Everett St does not have a pool.
Does 8133 S Everett St have accessible units?
No, 8133 S Everett St does not have accessible units.
Does 8133 S Everett St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8133 S Everett St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8133 S Everett St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8133 S Everett St does not have units with air conditioning.
