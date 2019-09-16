7435 S Alkire St

Amenities

Huge Spacious floor plan in Littleton MtnGate III community. Ground level Entrance Available Sept 1, 2019. Large 2 bedrms each bedrm on opposing sides for privacy. 2Baths, large master bath double sink & oversize tub with a large walk-in closet. Remodel 1st floor approximate 1250 ft. New paint wall-to-wall carpet new tile in kitchen & both bathrms. Gas fireplace. New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances. Separate laundry room inside the unit for you own Washer&Dryer. AC, Forced Air,Great secluded Patio to Relax. Secured Storage off Patio. Club House, Swimming Pool in MtnGate & KEN Caryl Ranchhouse Property's. Mailboxes and private swimming pool just steps away from your front door. Reserved parking is right out your front door with a Handicap space available. Location KenCarl & Simms, Complex is beautifully landscaped, quiet, safe, and friendly. Shopping of all kinds close by. A must see property to really appreciate the openness of the condo and the peaceful ambiance of the complex.

No Pets Allowed



