All apartments in Ken Caryl
Find more places like 7435 S Alkire St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ken Caryl, CO
/
7435 S Alkire St
Last updated September 16 2019 at 1:37 PM

7435 S Alkire St

7435 South Alkire Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ken Caryl
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

7435 South Alkire Street, Ken Caryl, CO 80127
Mountain Gate Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
MountainGate III Littleton Condo Call 303-808-1899 - Property Id: 148800

Huge Spacious floor plan in Littleton MtnGate III community. Ground level Entrance Available Sept 1, 2019. Large 2 bedrms each bedrm on opposing sides for privacy. 2Baths, large master bath double sink & oversize tub with a large walk-in closet. Remodel 1st floor approximate 1250 ft. New paint wall-to-wall carpet new tile in kitchen & both bathrms. Gas fireplace. New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances. Separate laundry room inside the unit for you own Washer&Dryer. AC, Forced Air,Great secluded Patio to Relax. Secured Storage off Patio. Club House, Swimming Pool in MtnGate & KEN Caryl Ranchhouse Property's. Mailboxes and private swimming pool just steps away from your front door. Reserved parking is right out your front door with a Handicap space available. Location KenCarl & Simms, Complex is beautifully landscaped, quiet, safe, and friendly. Shopping of all kinds close by. A must see property to really appreciate the openness of the condo and the peaceful ambiance of the complex.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148800p
Property Id 148800

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5103987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7435 S Alkire St have any available units?
7435 S Alkire St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 7435 S Alkire St have?
Some of 7435 S Alkire St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7435 S Alkire St currently offering any rent specials?
7435 S Alkire St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7435 S Alkire St pet-friendly?
No, 7435 S Alkire St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ken Caryl.
Does 7435 S Alkire St offer parking?
Yes, 7435 S Alkire St offers parking.
Does 7435 S Alkire St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7435 S Alkire St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7435 S Alkire St have a pool?
Yes, 7435 S Alkire St has a pool.
Does 7435 S Alkire St have accessible units?
Yes, 7435 S Alkire St has accessible units.
Does 7435 S Alkire St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7435 S Alkire St has units with dishwashers.
Does 7435 S Alkire St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7435 S Alkire St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Move Cross Country
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ken Caryl 2 BedroomsKen Caryl Apartments with Balcony
Ken Caryl Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKen Caryl Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Ken Caryl Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs