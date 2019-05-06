6432 S Field Way

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

**Application Pending** IMPORTANT: Schedule a showing online by copying and pasting this link to your web browser address bar: showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery ~ Plenty of space in this charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath multi-level Littleton home. Main level living room with tons of natural light leads to stunning updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous cabinets, tile back-splash and stone counter-tops. 3 spacious bedrooms with beautiful remodeled bathroom with skylight upstairs. Large living area with fireplace downstairs as well as 1 bedroom and 3/4 bath and laundry area and additional unfinished storage room. Huge backyard perfect for entertaining! Great location close to shopping, dining and entertainment - near open spaces and recreation! No smoking. No pets. $55 application fee per adult. One time $150 admin fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse.