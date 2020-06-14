Apartment List
195 Apartments for rent in Holly Hills, CO with garage

Holly Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Goldsmith
30 Units Available
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
870 sqft
Come home to Monaco Lakes, the perfect place to relax and unwind. We offer a variety of spacious floorplans with large windows and abundant closet space. Select units have washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
University Park
14 Units Available
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,337
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1010 sqft
Generous storage space throughout, including walk-in closets in all floor plans. Rooftop outdoor lounge. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park and no weight restrictions on pets. Reach the Colorado Light Rail Station and I-25 within minutes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated January 6 at 06:43pm
University Hills
16 Units Available
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,355
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1130 sqft
Experience a thoughtful blend of urban living and an outdoor Colorado lifestyle at Yale 25 Station. We are surrounded by dramatic views of the Rocky Mountains and an array of shopping, dining and recreation opportunities.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Wellshire
1 Unit Available
2724 S. Monroe St
2724 South Monroe Street, Denver, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,095
1998 sqft
2724 S. Monroe St Available 08/01/20 This is the one! 5 bed, 2 bath Mid Century Ranch in Popular Wellshire! Large Manicured Lawn! Patio! Finished Basement! - Jason Jones Jason.jones@realatlas.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Goldsmith
1 Unit Available
5070 E Donald Ave
5070 East Donald Avenue, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1640 sqft
Newer Build in Denver -4 BDRM Minutes to Lightrail - Property Id: 273889 5070 E. Donald Ave. 1640 Square foot 4 Bedroom 4 Bathroom 3 -Story Duplex. MAIN FLOOR- Office / 4th bedroom, 1/2 bathroom, attached 2 car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Hills
1 Unit Available
2719 S. Elm St.
2719 South Elm Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
858 sqft
VIDEO TOUR IN AD! LOW $25 APP FEE!!! UNIVERSITY HILLS-FULL REMODEL, OPEN FLOORPLAN, NEW CABINETS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES! - 12 Month Lease (through 5/31/2021) Owner pays trash and recycling. Tenant pays gas, electric water/sewer/storm.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Park
1 Unit Available
3550 Buchtel St
3550 Buchtel Boulevard, Denver, CO
6 Bedrooms
$3,300
3550 Buchtel St Available 08/31/20 THIS HOME IS IN IT'S OWN CLASS, MINUTES FROM DU! - Trish Gonzales 720.602.9470 trish.gonzales@realatlas.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Hills
1 Unit Available
3273 S. Forest St
3273 South Forest Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1333 sqft
3273 S.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
University Park
1 Unit Available
2484 S Cook St
2484 South Cook Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
755 sqft
AVAIL 08/14/2020 10 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS This is a charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the Heart of Observatory park and close to the University Hills shopping center.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
University Hills
1 Unit Available
4465 Warren Ave
4465 East Warren Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1171 sqft
FACETIME AND VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST – PLEASE INQUIRE TO SCHEDULE LOCATION! Brand new construction in University Hills. Walk to numerous restaurants, bars, Evans light rail station, and other amenities. Quick Uber/Lyft or bike ride to DU.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
Hampden
1 Unit Available
3460 S Poplar St
3460 South Poplar Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1149 sqft
This apartment is available to be seen through a virtual tour. Unfortunately, the websites we advertise on don't allow us to directly post a link so you will need to reach out to us and request a link in order to see it and we will send it to you.

1 of 39

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
University Hills
1 Unit Available
3006 S Clermont Dr
3006 South Clermont Drive, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1900 sqft
Available 05/20/20 House for Rent University Hills - Property Id: 262784 Completely remodeled!!! PROFESSIONALLY REMODELED HOME!! NO ATTENTION TO DETAIL HAS BEEN LEFT UNDONE AND SHOWS LIKE NEW!! new roof, front sidewalk, real mahogany wood and
Results within 5 miles of Holly Hills
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Southmoor Park
18 Units Available
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,299
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,442
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1117 sqft
Open kitchens with breakfast bar. Vinyl plank flooring, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Pool and fitness center with towel service. Bicycle storage. Steps from the Belleview light rail station.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:55am
$
Glendale
31 Units Available
4550 Cherry Creek
4550 Cherry Creek Dr S, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,660
1159 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1465 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,562
1869 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Denver. This high-rise community features impressive views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site yoga, a pool, gym and concierge service. Available furnished. Updated interiors with hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Hampden South
26 Units Available
Helios
7901 E. Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1273 sqft
New community, so all residents will be among the first to live in their homes. Wide plank flooring, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes. Expansive, fully equipped fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows. WIthin a mile of I-25 and Wallace Park.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lowry Field
68 Units Available
Broadstone Lowry
82 Uinta Way, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,475
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1078 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Windsor
18 Units Available
The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,499
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1348 sqft
Spacious living with nine-foot ceilings and open floor plans. Energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances and on-site recycling. Walk-in closets and private patio/balcony with every floor plan. One mile to Expo Park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Glendale
4 Units Available
The Vue
4805 E Kentucky Ave, Glendale, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,009
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Open living spaces with kitchen breakfast bars. Garage parking, controlled access and on-site management. Half a mile to Cherry Creek Trail or Infinity Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cherry Creek
25 Units Available
Broadstone on 9th
4300 E 9th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,274
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,667
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1130 sqft
Soaring ceilings with expansive windows. Quartz countertops and plank flooring. Two-story fitness center. Just blocks from shopping/dining like Trader Joe's, Swing Thai and Snooze.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Glendale
18 Units Available
Waterford Cherry Creek
650 S Dahlia Cir, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly property with dog grooming area and nearby jogging/walking trails. Tenants can take advantage of on-site bicycle rentals or the resident lounge. Located conveniently near local shopping areas.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Hampden South
65 Units Available
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,259
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,304
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1114 sqft
Modern gated apartments in Denver's DTC area, close to I-25. Each unit features a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Resort-style pool and high-tech fitness center on site.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
The Dam
9 Units Available
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1036 sqft
Nine-foot ceilings and designer lighting fixtures for elegant living. Resort-style pool with sprawling sundeck. Fast access to I-225.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Baker
37 Units Available
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,435
722 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1201 sqft
Two-tone paint and accent wall available in every home. Poolside and rooftop lounges, both with fireplaces and grill areas. Fitness center with cardio theater, free weights, and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Overland
33 Units Available
Encore Evans Station
1805 South Bannock Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,474
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,903
1065 sqft
Large luxury community just minutes away from downtown Denver. Spacious homes have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and full-size washer/dryer. Community has a resort-style pool and spa.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Holly Hills, CO

Holly Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

