Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly all utils included carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking

1210 Bonito Ave. Available 07/01/20 Updated with newer flooring and paint, All Utilities Paid 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing. Once we are able to show it, you will be notified.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.freedomprop.com OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042



Zillow Viewers - please see our website to schedule showing freedomprop.com



Approximate Available Date 07/01/20 (subject to change) - This great is home located in the heart of Grand Junction and has been recently updated through out. The kitchen includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. There is a washer/dryer, carport with storage and the yard is fenced. And the house has central air/heat.



No Smoking (of any form) / Students welcome with qualifying Co-signers



Schools -

Tope Elementary

East Middle

Grand Junction



To qualify to rent from us:

All adults over the age of 18 must complete an application. (Adults under 21 may require a guarantor and/or pay a higher security deposit.)

Total household gross monthly income of as least 3 times the amount of the rent

All adults must pass a background check (includes criminal/eviction history and credit check) and have landlord references.

If you have less than 2 years rental history, you may be required to pay a higher deposit and/or have a guarantor.



360 Tour - https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/Vx9kyoj2EYPw8XWm4olJKOG0vn1BMZ6d



www.freedomprop.com

Dena Watson - Managing Broker



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4981403)