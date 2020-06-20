All apartments in Grand Junction
1210 Bonito Ave.

1210 Bonita Avenue · (970) 279-4346
Location

1210 Bonita Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81506
Fairmount

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1210 Bonito Ave. · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
1210 Bonito Ave. Available 07/01/20 Updated with newer flooring and paint, All Utilities Paid 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing. Once we are able to show it, you will be notified.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.freedomprop.com OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042

Zillow Viewers - please see our website to schedule showing freedomprop.com

Approximate Available Date 07/01/20 (subject to change) - This great is home located in the heart of Grand Junction and has been recently updated through out. The kitchen includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. There is a washer/dryer, carport with storage and the yard is fenced. And the house has central air/heat.

No Smoking (of any form) / Students welcome with qualifying Co-signers

Schools -
Tope Elementary
East Middle
Grand Junction

To qualify to rent from us:
All adults over the age of 18 must complete an application. (Adults under 21 may require a guarantor and/or pay a higher security deposit.)
Total household gross monthly income of as least 3 times the amount of the rent
All adults must pass a background check (includes criminal/eviction history and credit check) and have landlord references.
If you have less than 2 years rental history, you may be required to pay a higher deposit and/or have a guarantor.

360 Tour - https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/Vx9kyoj2EYPw8XWm4olJKOG0vn1BMZ6d

www.freedomprop.com
Dena Watson - Managing Broker

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4981403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

