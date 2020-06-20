Amenities
1210 Bonito Ave. Available 07/01/20 Updated with newer flooring and paint, All Utilities Paid 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing. Once we are able to show it, you will be notified.
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.freedomprop.com OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042
Approximate Available Date 07/01/20 (subject to change) - This great is home located in the heart of Grand Junction and has been recently updated through out. The kitchen includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. There is a washer/dryer, carport with storage and the yard is fenced. And the house has central air/heat.
No Smoking (of any form) / Students welcome with qualifying Co-signers
Schools -
Tope Elementary
East Middle
Grand Junction
To qualify to rent from us:
All adults over the age of 18 must complete an application. (Adults under 21 may require a guarantor and/or pay a higher security deposit.)
Total household gross monthly income of as least 3 times the amount of the rent
All adults must pass a background check (includes criminal/eviction history and credit check) and have landlord references.
If you have less than 2 years rental history, you may be required to pay a higher deposit and/or have a guarantor.
360 Tour - https://portfolio.zinspector.com/tour/Vx9kyoj2EYPw8XWm4olJKOG0vn1BMZ6d
Dena Watson - Managing Broker
No Cats Allowed
