Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE SEPT 1ST Single family home on Clear Creek - rafting and fishing out your front door! Ideal location with quick access to hiking, biking and skiing while also a short drive to Denver. Wood-burning fireplace and wood stove. Large 2 car garage and plenty of parking for recreational vehicles. Washer/dryer included. Due to renovations, home will not be available to show until August 5th. Dog Friendly. No cats due to owner allergies. No smoking First, last and security deposit. Minimum 9 month lease. Visit www.MountainHavenCO.com to fill out a no-upfront fee application to schedule a showing.