apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:22 PM
113 Apartments for rent in Dove Valley, CO with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:31pm
$
18 Units Available
The Rail at Inverness
10001 E Dry Creek Rd, Dove Valley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,309
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
990 sqft
Apartments are spacious with updated kitchens and bathrooms. Community includes fitness center, pool, spa, and more. Located just off I-25, close to restaurants like Maggiano's.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
15700 E Jamison Dr #1304
15700 East Jamison Drive, Dove Valley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
15700 E Jamison Dr #1304 Available 08/01/20 Sweet Savannah - Lovely 2 bed 2 bath 1037 square feet, located in Savannah, South of Arapahoe Road. A lovely gated community.
Results within 1 mile of Dove Valley
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:37pm
$
23 Units Available
Inverness
Elevate
7338 S Havana St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,290
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1238 sqft
I-25 isn't close enough to this community to disturb its residents, but it's only a short drive away and provides access to all of Centennial. Sundeck, game room, yoga and fire pits onsite.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
26 Units Available
Inverness
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,323
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,186
1277 sqft
Apartments feature modern and sleek kitchens and bright pendant lighting. All residents welcome to relax at the rooftop mezzanine with amazing Rocky Mountain views. Pet-friendly community. Residents can easily access Downtown Denver through the nearby I-25 and a Light Rail station
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
18 Units Available
Inverness
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,590
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1249 sqft
Located in Englewood, Colorado, part of Denver’s South Corridor, The Palmer is conveniently located near The Inverness Business Park and The Denver Tech Center.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:21pm
38 Units Available
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently near Hwy 83. Each residence offers private patio, in-unit laundry, and ample storage with walk-in closets. Car wash, clubhouse, gym, swimming pool, sauna, and media room. Pet-friendly community with parking and concierge.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Inverness
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and nine-foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with fountains and sun shelf. One block to Dry Creek Light Rail Station and I-25. Perks like flexible lease terms, furnished apartments, and preferred employer program available.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
14 Units Available
Malbec at Vallagio
10245 Taliesin Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,529
1022 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1293 sqft
Upscale homes with gourmet kitchens, large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the clubhouse, grilling area or pool during free time. Close to Park Meadows Mall and Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
13 Units Available
Inverness
Amberley at Inverness
10450 Spring Green Dr, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,219
1525 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,806
1690 sqft
Located on the stunning Inverness Golf Course and close to Meridian and Denver Tech Center. Luxury apartments with W/D in unit and upscale finishes. Twenty-four-hour gym and parking in well-maintained community.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
5 Units Available
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,543
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,192
1346 sqft
Spacious, newer apartments featuring high ceilings, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Wood-style plank flooring throughout. Resort-style pool, clubhouse, and outdoor kitchen area. Business center and conference room provided.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Inverness
301 Inverness Way South
301 Inverness Way South, Douglas County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1105 sqft
Come tour this beautiful condo located near Inverness in Englewood! This property features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a separate laundry room with a washer and dryer, and a spacious patio.
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Inverness
7820 Inverness Blvd Unit 409
7820 Inverness Court North, Inverness, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1523 sqft
This is a beautiful 2 bedroom highrise condo with a study! This lovely home has a wrap-around deck with tremendous views! Beautiful kitchen with island, fireplace, master suite and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8458 Bluegrass Circle
8458 Bluegrass Circle, Douglas County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1939 sqft
Fantastic 4 Bedroom Home in the Cottonwood Neighborhood / Parker - Make this 4 bedroom, 3.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8720 Rosebud Pl
8720 Rosebud Place, Douglas County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1370 sqft
Excellent 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Parker! - Schedule a showing to see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
15460 Canyon Gulch Ln. #308
15460 Canyon Gulch Lane, Douglas County, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bed 1 bath 3rd floor condo off of Chambers - 1 bed 1 bath 3rd floor condo off of Chambers. Washer/dryer, fireplace vaulted ceilings, granite countertops. No pets and no smoking. Please call from 9am - 6pm only.
Results within 5 miles of Dove Valley
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
40 Units Available
Cortland Lincoln Station
10346 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,516
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
1130 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cortland Lincoln Station in Lone Tree. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
36 Units Available
Hampden South
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans, high ceilings, and large windows for spacious living. Fitness center equipped with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Putting green. Just minutes to the Belleview light rail station, I-25 and I-225.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
40 Units Available
Westview at Lincoln Station
10185 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open kitchens and abundant counter space in all floor plans. Poolside outdoor lounge with fire pit. Minutes from I025, CO-470, and light rail access.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
16 Units Available
Remington At Lone Tree
9760 S. Rosemont Ave, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,245
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,403
1340 sqft
Conveniently located near Viet Pho, Five Guys, Via Baci Italian Bistro, and so many more dining options. Residents love to frequent the Lone Tree Arts Center for entertainment. On-site, tenants have access to a year-round pool. All apartments feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
15 Units Available
The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave, Centennial, CO
Studio
$1,323
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,607
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1166 sqft
Modern apartments with panoramic views, keyless fob entry, faux wood blinds, and designer lighting. Community has a bike wash area, zen garden, and fountain and pet walking area.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
10 Units Available
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1018 sqft
Premium apartments in a park-like setting. Units feature fireplaces, large closets and separate dining rooms for entertaining. Residents have access to a fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
18 Units Available
Saddle Rock Golf Club
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1404 sqft
Canyons at Saddle Rock provides quick access to Saddle Rock Golf Club and E-470. These apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The property is a green, pet-friendly community with a pool and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
17 Units Available
Waterford on Mainstreet
18588 E Main St, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,175
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1291 sqft
Newly constructed units with granite counters and extra storage. Ample community amenities, including a pool, shuffleboard and volleyball court. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Near FlatAcres Marketcenter/Parker Pavilions.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
23 Units Available
Waterford Lone Tree
10047 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,235
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1393 sqft
Huge windows and nine foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with water features and sundeck, plus year-round spa. Walking distance to Lincoln Light Rail Station.
