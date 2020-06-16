All apartments in Dove Valley
Location

8081 South Kittredge Way, Dove Valley, CO 80112

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
03/22/20 UPDATE - WE ARE SHOWING! - WE WILL KEEP 6ft DISTANCE AND SANITIZE / WIPE ALL DOORKNOBS, LIGHT SWITCHES, RAILINGS, ETC. Great attached single family home in Southcreek: Great access to DTC, E-470, Parker Rd, and Broncos Pkwy. Open living room and kitchen with wood floors and cozy fireplace. It’s easy to picture yourself coming home to this three bedroom, three bathroom home with a huge master bedroom with en suite. The home has received plenty of recent updates including carpet, paint, and stainless-steel appliances. You’ll have the space you need with a two-car attached garage and private yard on this corner lot. Located in the quiet Southcreek community and excellent Cherry Creek School District, hurry this one is move in ready!

Available for move in 4/1/20, 12-month lease minimum. Security deposit is same as rent. Pet friendly home, $300 pet deposit for first pet, $200 for any additional. Appliances included: washer/dryer, stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher. Utilities included: trash only. Please call for additional information or to schedule a tour of the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8081 S Kittredge Way have any available units?
8081 S Kittredge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dove Valley, CO.
What amenities does 8081 S Kittredge Way have?
Some of 8081 S Kittredge Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8081 S Kittredge Way currently offering any rent specials?
8081 S Kittredge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8081 S Kittredge Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8081 S Kittredge Way is pet friendly.
Does 8081 S Kittredge Way offer parking?
Yes, 8081 S Kittredge Way offers parking.
Does 8081 S Kittredge Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8081 S Kittredge Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8081 S Kittredge Way have a pool?
No, 8081 S Kittredge Way does not have a pool.
Does 8081 S Kittredge Way have accessible units?
No, 8081 S Kittredge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8081 S Kittredge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8081 S Kittredge Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 8081 S Kittredge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8081 S Kittredge Way does not have units with air conditioning.

