8081 S Kittredge Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

03/22/20 UPDATE - WE ARE SHOWING! - WE WILL KEEP 6ft DISTANCE AND SANITIZE / WIPE ALL DOORKNOBS, LIGHT SWITCHES, RAILINGS, ETC. Great attached single family home in Southcreek: Great access to DTC, E-470, Parker Rd, and Broncos Pkwy. Open living room and kitchen with wood floors and cozy fireplace. It’s easy to picture yourself coming home to this three bedroom, three bathroom home with a huge master bedroom with en suite. The home has received plenty of recent updates including carpet, paint, and stainless-steel appliances. You’ll have the space you need with a two-car attached garage and private yard on this corner lot. Located in the quiet Southcreek community and excellent Cherry Creek School District, hurry this one is move in ready!



Available for move in 4/1/20, 12-month lease minimum. Security deposit is same as rent. Pet friendly home, $300 pet deposit for first pet, $200 for any additional. Appliances included: washer/dryer, stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher. Utilities included: trash only. Please call for additional information or to schedule a tour of the property.