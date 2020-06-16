Amenities

7863 S Jasper Way Available 07/01/19 Like New 3br/2.5ba near Parker Rd & E Broncos Parkway - This beautiful home offers over 2150 sf and is ideally located just seconds from Downtown Parker, DTC, and Park Meadows. Need to commute? No problem, as this home has easy access to Parker Rd, E Broncos Pkwy, Arapahoe, and 470. You will love the spacious floor plan, and beautiful backyard.



On the main level you will find an elegant entry way, a formal dining room, a large kitchen area, and an open family room/dining area combo. There is also access to the over-sized 2-car garage, unfinished basement and a half bath.



Upstairs you will find all 3 large bedrooms, an open office/bonus/rec room area, a full bath in the hallway, and a large laundry room.



The master bedroom has a large jacuzzi style tub and a separate stall shower as well as his & her sinks and a large walk-in closet.



You will want to see this home!



Parking

2-car garage with automatic door

Street



Pets

None



Laundry

Laundry room



HVAC

Central Forced Air Heating

Cental Forced Air Conditioner

Humidifier



Fireplace

Gas



Utilities

**Tenant responsible for all utilities, landscaping/exterior maintenance inside fence

**Owner responsible for HOA fee's

Gas & Electric - Tenant

Water & Sewer- Tenant

Garbage - Tenant

HOA - Owner



