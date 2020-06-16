Amenities
7863 S Jasper Way Available 07/01/19 Like New 3br/2.5ba near Parker Rd & E Broncos Parkway - This beautiful home offers over 2150 sf and is ideally located just seconds from Downtown Parker, DTC, and Park Meadows. Need to commute? No problem, as this home has easy access to Parker Rd, E Broncos Pkwy, Arapahoe, and 470. You will love the spacious floor plan, and beautiful backyard.
On the main level you will find an elegant entry way, a formal dining room, a large kitchen area, and an open family room/dining area combo. There is also access to the over-sized 2-car garage, unfinished basement and a half bath.
Upstairs you will find all 3 large bedrooms, an open office/bonus/rec room area, a full bath in the hallway, and a large laundry room.
The master bedroom has a large jacuzzi style tub and a separate stall shower as well as his & her sinks and a large walk-in closet.
You will want to see this home!
Parking
2-car garage with automatic door
Street
Pets
None
Laundry
Laundry room
HVAC
Central Forced Air Heating
Cental Forced Air Conditioner
Humidifier
Fireplace
Gas
Utilities
**Tenant responsible for all utilities, landscaping/exterior maintenance inside fence
**Owner responsible for HOA fee's
Gas & Electric - Tenant
Water & Sewer- Tenant
Garbage - Tenant
HOA - Owner
(RLNE2360768)