15749 E Otero Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice spacious prime location pair house - Property Id: 127396



Brand NEW energy-efficient home . An open kitchen with an expansive kitchen, an impressive two-story great room,

Walking distance to the trails.

Trails Edge community located minutes from the Denver Tech Center, easy access to Downtown Denver, close proximity to excellent dining, shopping at Park Meadows, Arapahoe Crossing, Downtown Parker. Trails Edge boasts a neighborhood park with walking trails that connect to the Happy Canyon Trail. Known for their energy-efficient features, our homes help you live a healthier and quieter lifestyle while saving thousands of dollars on utility bills.

This is a brand new house with upgrades and has a basement with 2 car garage, Cherry creek school districts with very good school rating and prime location for everything. Grand view high school liberty middle school Red hawk ridge elementary school.

HOA is separate which tenant needs to pay.



Please call or text if you need any further information. 860-593-0737

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127396

(RLNE4936619)