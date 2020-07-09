All apartments in Dove Valley
15749 E Otero Ave

15749 East Otero Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15749 East Otero Avenue, Dove Valley, CO 80112

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice spacious prime location pair house - Property Id: 127396

Brand NEW energy-efficient home . An open kitchen with an expansive kitchen, an impressive two-story great room,
Walking distance to the trails.
Trails Edge community located minutes from the Denver Tech Center, easy access to Downtown Denver, close proximity to excellent dining, shopping at Park Meadows, Arapahoe Crossing, Downtown Parker. Trails Edge boasts a neighborhood park with walking trails that connect to the Happy Canyon Trail. Known for their energy-efficient features, our homes help you live a healthier and quieter lifestyle while saving thousands of dollars on utility bills.
This is a brand new house with upgrades and has a basement with 2 car garage, Cherry creek school districts with very good school rating and prime location for everything. Grand view high school liberty middle school Red hawk ridge elementary school.
HOA is separate which tenant needs to pay.

Please call or text if you need any further information. 860-593-0737
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127396
Property Id 127396

(RLNE4936619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

