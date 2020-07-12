Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020

336 Apartments for rent in Dakota Ridge, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dakota Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
6359 South Van Gordon Street
6359 South Van Gordon Street, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2304 sqft
***COMING SOON*** **Showings begin AFTER 7/14/2020. **Showing cannot be scheduled (and will not be confirmed) until AFTER 7/14/2020.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
13793 West Marlowe Circle
13793 West Marlowe Circle, Dakota Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2124 sqft
This stunningly modern 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch style home in Morrison will welcome you with 2,124 square feet of living space! The gorgeous kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry for extra

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Commons
12304 W Cross Dr Unit 201
12304 West Cross Drive, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1264 sqft
Foothills TownHome w/ Amenities--3Bed/2Bath-Brand New Floors- - Dont miss this recently remodeled 3bedroom/2bathroom townhome in Littleton.

Last updated April 9
1 Unit Available
Friendly Hills
11664 W. Saratoga Ave.
11664 West Saratoga Avenue, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1839 sqft
11664 W. Saratoga Ave. Available 05/01/20 Friendly Hills 3 Bed / 2 Bath Home - Wonderful home in the Friendly Hills neighborhood. Upper level features a bright open floor plan with 2 large bedrooms, dining area, living room and kitchen.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
6473 S Tabor Court
6473 South Tabor Court, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2374 sqft
Gorgeous Three Bedroom Home In Littleton Available Now! - When you walk in the front door of this gorgeous home in Littleton, you'll enter into the formal dining/living room.
Results within 1 mile of Dakota Ridge
Verified

Last updated July 12
15 Units Available
Columbine Knolls South
Bell Ken-Caryl
12044 Ken Caryl Circle, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1447 sqft
Fully furnished new homes in the heart of nature. Enjoy yoga, swimming, tennis and more on site. E-payments for resident convenience. Near South Valley Park and Rox Bar and Grill.
Verified

Last updated July 12
$
4 Units Available
Stony Creek
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1109 sqft
Cozy apartments with designer bathrooms and walk-in closets. Parking available on site. Go swimming or play basketball on the grounds during free time. Close to Mirage Sports Bar. Enjoy easy access to S Wadsworth Blvd.
Verified

Last updated July 12
13 Units Available
Governors Ranch
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
934 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, fitness center, yoga room and on-site car wash. Apartments include wood flooring, plush carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from C-470 and Hampden Boulevard.
Verified

Last updated July 12
5 Units Available
Bear Creek
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,444
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pool with hot tub and fitness center found on-site. Residents also enjoy the movie room with theater-style seating. Large apartments feature walk-in closets and windows that bring in the natural light.
Verified

Last updated July 12
6 Units Available
Governors Ranch
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,390
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
Options like wood burning fireplaces and custom paint. Wide-open dog park. Sprawling courtyards with picnic tables, grills, and mature trees. Access to biking and jogging trails including the Wagon Creek trail.
Verified

Last updated July 12
34 Units Available
Bear Creek
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1543 sqft
Pet-friendly property spreads out over 30 acres and features one of the largest fitness centers in Lakewood. Only 50 minutes from the nearest ski resort. Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which is perfect for running and biking. On-site, residents enjoy the two pools and other great amenities.
Verified

Last updated July 12
8 Units Available
Bear Creek
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes with designer fixtures and in-unit washer/dryers. Community backs up and has direct access to Bear Creek. Bear Creek Greenbelt gives residents access to four golf courses. Residents have on-site access to high-end fitness center and resort-style pool with a cozy fire pit.
Verified

Last updated July 12
12 Units Available
Bear Creek
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,327
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
998 sqft
Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which connects with other great Denver trails. DVD library and free bicycle rentals on-site. Just 4 miles from Bear Creek State Park.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Kipling Hills
5951 South Estes Street
5951 South Estes Street, Ken Caryl, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2760 sqft
This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom House will welcome you with 2760 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and dishwasher.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Stony Creek
9108 West Plymouth Avenue
9108 West Plymouth Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Newly Renovated Townhome With Yard - Property Id: 242837 Beautiful, completely renovated townhome in Stony Creek neighborhood! 2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms; Master Bedroom Suite with 2 closets and 2nd bedroom with large closet.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Stony Creek
9565 W Hinsdale Pl
9565 West Hinsdale Place, Ken Caryl, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2569 sqft
RARE MAIN FLOOR MASTER AND LAUNDRY! TWO MASTER BEDROOMS WITH FULL BATHS! Highly desirable Stony Creek neighborhood. Main floor Master bedroom is large, has vaulted ceiling, en-suite bathroom. Main floor laundry for convenience.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Kipling Hills
9579 W. CoalMine Avenue #D
9579 W Coal Mine Ave, Ken Caryl, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
9579 W. CoalMine Avenue #D Available 08/01/20 Lexington Village: Close to Foothills - This 2 story townhome has 2 bedrooms + study & 2 1/2 bathrooms. All the appliances are included.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Marston
5427 South Dover Street
5427 South Dover Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
955 sqft
Walk out your front door and into Governor Grant Park! This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Littleton will welcome you with 1000 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with black stainless steel appliances that include a

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Bear Creek
LP1 Research - #1089
3355 South Flower Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
891 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath Lakewood Townhome in a quiet, well kept community. This unit opens up to the great open spaces of the community. Rental includes parking space in garage with some additional storage space.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
Bear Creek
10422 W Dartmouth Ave
10422 West Dartmouth Avenue, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Large Townhome W/ Garage - Property Id: 205657 reat open floor plan town home in Pheasant Creek. Recently updated with new flooring throughout and paint. Fireplace for those cold CO nights. Community pool.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Mountain Gate Condominiums
LP1 Research - #71
7414 South Alkire Street, Ken Caryl, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1051 sqft
This unit with an exterior private entrance features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open living/kitchen/dining, a cozy fireplace, lots of closet space, a washer and dryer, and a balcony with locking storage space in the utility area.
Results within 5 miles of Dakota Ridge
Verified

Last updated July 12
21 Units Available
Union Square
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,301
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,462
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1044 sqft
Close to the mountains and all of greater Denver. Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans. Many interior upgrades, including quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

Last updated July 12
31 Units Available
Grant Ranch
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,469
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1063 sqft
Adjacent to Bowles Reservoir for tranquil living. Conveniences like organic groceries, shopping and dining located within a mile. Large windows and high ceilings for spacious, comfortable homes.
Verified

Last updated July 12
16 Units Available
Marston
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,376
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1374 sqft
Westlake Greens features in-unit W/D hookups, private outdoor space and extra storage, as well as communal clubhouse, on-site pool and parking. Units are pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance, BBQ area, business center, internet cafe and manicured courtyard.
City Guide for Dakota Ridge, CO

Dakota Ridge: The town at the foot of the Rockies.

Looking for a place to call home with convenient access to both the mountain resort areas and Southwest Denver? Dakota Ridge boasts suburban streets lined with both single family homes and nice looking apartment complexes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Dakota Ridge, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dakota Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

