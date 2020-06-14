Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

154 Apartments for rent in Dakota Ridge, CO with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Dakota Ridge renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Cambridge Commons
1 Unit Available
12208 W Dorado Pl Unit 208
12208 West Dorado Place, Dakota Ridge, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1264 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! SHOWINGS FOLLOWING ALL COVID-19 SAFETY PROTOCOLS.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
4997 S Coors Lane
4997 South Coors Lane, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2521 sqft
Available early July. Incredible opportunity for this home built in 2014 in Bear Creek Meadows. Must See the large living areas on the main level, including gourmet kitchen with double ovens.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Cambridge Commons
1 Unit Available
12304 W Cross Dr Unit 201
12304 West Cross Drive, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1264 sqft
Foothills TownHome w/ Amenities--3Bed/2Bath-Brand New Floors- - Dont miss this recently remodeled 3bedroom/2bathroom townhome in Littleton.
Results within 1 mile of Dakota Ridge
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
Bear Creek
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,404
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pool with hot tub and fitness center found on-site. Residents also enjoy the movie room with theater-style seating. Large apartments feature walk-in closets and windows that bring in the natural light.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
$
Bear Creek
30 Units Available
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly property spreads out over 30 acres and features one of the largest fitness centers in Lakewood. Only 50 minutes from the nearest ski resort. Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which is perfect for running and biking. On-site, residents enjoy the two pools and other great amenities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
Bear Creek
6 Units Available
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,425
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1300 sqft
Comfortable homes with designer fixtures and in-unit washer/dryers. Community backs up and has direct access to Bear Creek. Bear Creek Greenbelt gives residents access to four golf courses. Residents have on-site access to high-end fitness center and resort-style pool with a cozy fire pit.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bear Creek
6 Units Available
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
998 sqft
Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which connects with other great Denver trails. DVD library and free bicycle rentals on-site. Just 4 miles from Bear Creek State Park.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Governors Ranch
20 Units Available
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,296
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
934 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, fitness center, yoga room and on-site car wash. Apartments include wood flooring, plush carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from C-470 and Hampden Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Stony Creek
5 Units Available
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
1109 sqft
Cozy apartments with designer bathrooms and walk-in closets. Parking available on site. Go swimming or play basketball on the grounds during free time. Close to Mirage Sports Bar. Enjoy easy access to S Wadsworth Blvd.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Governors Ranch
11 Units Available
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
Options like wood burning fireplaces and custom paint. Wide-open dog park. Sprawling courtyards with picnic tables, grills, and mature trees. Access to biking and jogging trails including the Wagon Creek trail.
Results within 5 miles of Dakota Ridge
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
South Alameda
16 Units Available
Lakeview Towers at Belmar
679 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,238
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
900 sqft
Elevator-accessible apartment building that is just 15 minutes from Downtown Denver. Residents particularly enjoy the nearby Belmar Shopping Mall and beautiful lake. For the convenience of tenants, each floor has its own trash chute and laundry facility.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Grant Ranch
33 Units Available
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,409
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1063 sqft
Adjacent to Bowles Reservoir for tranquil living. Conveniences like organic groceries, shopping and dining located within a mile. Large windows and high ceilings for spacious, comfortable homes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
Bear Valley
8 Units Available
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
975 sqft
Dual window panes and two-tone paint for comfortable homes. Fireside outdoor lounge and grill area. Bocce ball court. One mile to Bear Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
$
South Alameda
26 Units Available
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,339
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,331
1356 sqft
Well located 1-3 bedroom apartments. Walking distance from the exciting downtown Denver and Rocky Mountains. Close to many shops like Belmar175. Lively community on-site that loves to frequent the pool, spa, business center, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Belmar Park
26 Units Available
Avery Belmar
823 S Vance St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
888 sqft
Apartments conveniently situated about a quarter of a mile away from Belmar Shopping District. Residents can also go to Belmar Park to take advantage of its beautiful biking trails.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Bear Valley
19 Units Available
The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,172
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
984 sqft
Close to Highway 285 and amenities like Red Rocks Amphitheatre, River Point Shopping Center, and more. Tenants have access to basketball court, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, media room, and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Outlook Littleton Apartments
4560 W Mineral Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1148 sqft
Spacious kitchens in all floor plans. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga studio. Dog run and indoor pet wash with grooming station. Ski and bike repair shop. Resort-style pool with sun shelf surrounded by cabanas.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Alameda
12 Units Available
Belmar Villas Apartments
700 S Reed Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,337
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1114 sqft
Prime location in the Belmar Shopping District near coffee shops, dining and Bear Creek State Park. Units feature private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Mountain Gate
7501 S Utica Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,346
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1374 sqft
Remodeled homes right at the foot of the Rockies. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, yoga center and fire pit. Near Chatfield State Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
37 Units Available
Dakota Ridge
13310 W Coal Mine Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,288
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
881 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1096 sqft
Patio or balcony, walk-in closets and full-sized washer and dryer included with all floorplans. Furnished apartments and flexible lease terms available. Movie room with theater-style seating. Stunning foothills views from property. Within a mile of CO-470.
Verified

1 of 88

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Union Square
42 Units Available
Beacon85
85 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,284
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,286
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1044 sqft
Close to the mountains and all of greater Denver. Studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans. Many interior upgrades, including quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Bear Valley
15 Units Available
Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
962 sqft
The Bear Creek Trail is a transit route and recreational option. Afterwards, kick back in front of the in-unit fireplace. Make new friends in the clubhouse or media room.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Union Square
18 Units Available
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,214
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1021 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars and spacious bedrooms. Fitness room, tennis and volleyball courts. DVD Library. Minutes from US-6.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Bear Creek
8 Units Available
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,567
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,319
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,526
1450 sqft
Sleek townhomes and apartments within a resort style community. Large windows provide great natural light. On-site amenities abound, including a cafe and business center. Close to Harriman Lake Park. Near US Route 285.
City Guide for Dakota Ridge, CO

Dakota Ridge: The town at the foot of the Rockies.

Looking for a place to call home with convenient access to both the mountain resort areas and Southwest Denver? Dakota Ridge boasts suburban streets lined with both single family homes and nice looking apartment complexes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Dakota Ridge, CO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Dakota Ridge renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

