Columbine, CO
8321 South Upham Way
Last updated July 8 2020

8321 South Upham Way

8321 South Upham Way
Columbine
Location

8321 South Upham Way, Columbine, CO 80128
Cay at Marina Pointe Condominiums

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in Littleton will welcome you with 900 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include an open floor plan, main floor bath, a beautiful living room great for entertaining, and lots of natural light. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.

Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Wayside Meadows Park, and Chatfield Reservoir. Also nearby are Walgreens, King Soopers, Khols, Texas Roadhouse, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470.

Nearby schools include Mortensen Elementary School and Falcon Bluffs Middle School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8321 South Upham Way have any available units?
8321 South Upham Way has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8321 South Upham Way currently offering any rent specials?
8321 South Upham Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8321 South Upham Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8321 South Upham Way is pet friendly.
Does 8321 South Upham Way offer parking?
Yes, 8321 South Upham Way offers parking.
Does 8321 South Upham Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8321 South Upham Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8321 South Upham Way have a pool?
No, 8321 South Upham Way does not have a pool.
Does 8321 South Upham Way have accessible units?
No, 8321 South Upham Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8321 South Upham Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8321 South Upham Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8321 South Upham Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8321 South Upham Way does not have units with air conditioning.
