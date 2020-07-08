8321 South Upham Way ·

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in Littleton will welcome you with 900 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances. Other great features of this home include an open floor plan, main floor bath, a beautiful living room great for entertaining, and lots of natural light. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.



Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Wayside Meadows Park, and Chatfield Reservoir. Also nearby are Walgreens, King Soopers, Khols, Texas Roadhouse, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470.



Nearby schools include Mortensen Elementary School and Falcon Bluffs Middle School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



