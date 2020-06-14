361 Apartments for rent in Cherry Creek, CO with hardwood floors
"Then ho boys ho, to Cherry-creek we'll go, / There's plenty of gold, In the west we are told / In the new Eldorado." -- From "Rocky Mountain News," Cherry Creek, Kansas Territory, June 18, 1859.
Cherry Creek sits amid the bustle of Denver to the southwest of downtown. Its east and west borders are Josephine Street and Colorado Boulevard, respectively, while the north border is marked by Sixth Avenue and the south border follows Cherry Creek itself along Cherry Creek South Drive. The district is a concentration of commercial shopping businesses and luxury apartment homes, offering plenty to marvel at should you drive through it on any afternoon of the week. The sheer number of retail stores makes the area a very popular destination, so don't think you're clever by using the thoroughfares as shortcuts, because it is a plan that might backfire. There are plenty of three-bedroom houses for rent and condos for rent. The local offerings include the latest in cutting-edge indie trends as well as major department store chains. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cherry Creek renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.