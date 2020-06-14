Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:29 PM

361 Apartments for rent in Cherry Creek, CO with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cherry Creek renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Hills at Cherry Creek
1 Unit Available
11051 E Crestridge Circle
11051 East Crestridge Circle, Cherry Creek, CO
5 Bedrooms
$5,700
4237 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30th, 2020. Or call us (425) 321 0364.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
6425 S. DAYTON ST #105 - 105
6425 South Dayton Street, Cherry Creek, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2000 sqft
Beautiful 2000 SQ Feet, largest in the complex! Cherry Creek High School, Campus Middle School assigned address. Heritage Elementary Assigned Address.
Results within 1 mile of Cherry Creek
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private patios/balconies. Pet wash station available. Lofted fitness center available 24 hours a day. One mile to I-25 and light rail access.
Results within 5 miles of Cherry Creek
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
Hampden South
29 Units Available
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,188
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,153
1519 sqft
Brand new apartments overlooking a green, mature landscape. Central location between I-25 and I-225 highways. Within walking distance to the Light Rail and grocery/retail stores. Pet-friendly with dog park access directly behind property.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
$
6 Units Available
IMT at RidgeGate
9980 Trainstation Circle, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1194 sqft
Convenient location near I-25, Sky Ridge Medical Center and the new Charles Schwab Campus. Modern units with stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers/dryers and wood-style flooring.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
$
Goldsmith
13 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,061
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
898 sqft
Take your pick from our modern, newly renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments near Cherry Creek.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Hampden South
66 Units Available
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,259
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1114 sqft
Modern gated apartments in Denver's DTC area, close to I-25. Each unit features a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Resort-style pool and high-tech fitness center on site.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
8 Units Available
Vela Meridian
10115 S Peoria St, Meridian, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,333
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1111 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, a fireplace and air conditioning. Community amenities include a garage, fire pit, pool and internet cafe. A short distance from Park Meadows Mall and Bluffs Regional Park Trail.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Dayton Triangle
18 Units Available
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,205
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
978 sqft
Includes a pool and a great view of scenic landscapes. Pet-friendly apartments perfect for families with kids. Close to Children's Playland and Three Bears Learning Center and parks. Easy access to Route 30.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Hampden
18 Units Available
Woodstream Village
10050 E Harvard Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,081
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1165 sqft
Park-like landscaping with sport court and dog park. Fitness room with a dozen machines, plus free weights. Walking distance to Babi Yar Memorial Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Hampden South
42 Units Available
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,335
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans, high ceilings, and large windows for spacious living. Fitness center equipped with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Putting green. Just minutes to the Belleview light rail station, I-25 and I-225.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Hampden South
21 Units Available
Summit Ridge
8330 E Quincy Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,246
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1155 sqft
Pet-friendly units each featuring a fireplace, private patio and 24-hour gym and laundry. Take a swim in the community pool or a dip in the hot tub, or enjoy engaging at the clubhouse and on-site courts.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
16 Units Available
Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,258
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1024 sqft
Walk-in closets and additional outdoor storage space with all floorplans. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Outdoor firepit and lounge area. On-site management with 24 hour maintenance, and 48 hour service request guarantee. Just minutes from I-25 and light rail access.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Hampden
11 Units Available
Dayton Crossing
2570 S Dayton Way, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,107
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,447
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1120 sqft
Renovated units that are located around many community amenities, such as three different pools, a renovated clubhouse, a basketball court, and a tennis court.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
21 Units Available
Camden Lincoln Station
10177 Station Way, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,269
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,379
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1172 sqft
Luxury apartment homes with gorgeous mountain views. Features include stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Enjoy a morning workout at the fitness center and evening cookout at the barbecue area. Located beside I-25.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
16 Units Available
Dove Valley Apartments
7550 S Blackhawk St, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,228
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,333
1220 sqft
Wheelchair-accessible units with balconies and open floor plans. Residents can reserve poolside BBQ grills for private parties. Very secure, gated community. Many close by shopping options: Shops at Dove Valley, Parker Antique Shoppe, and many more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
Kennedy
17 Units Available
Andante at Nine Mile Station
3310 S Kenton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,290
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exceptional community features include a 24-hour athletic center, fire pit, resort pool, and gourmet coffee bar. Luxury apartments with gas fireplaces and modern pendant lighting. Close to I-225 and John F. Kennedy Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
Hampden
2 Units Available
The Paramount
8000 E Girard Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,199
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
988 sqft
The Paramount offers a convenient location right near tons of stores and restaurants along E. Hampden Avenue. This pet-friendly community in Denver includes on-site laundry, a hot tub, sauna and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
21 Units Available
The Parc at Greenwood Village
5500 DTC Pkwy, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature large hardwood floors and energy efficient stainless steel appliances. Residents can take advantage of the on-site Paw Spa and bicycles. Nearby parks, shops, restaurants, and major highways (I-225). Located in the Cherry Creek School District.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
The Dam
1 Unit Available
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,135
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded units have new appliances, new appliances, and gorgeous fixtures and lighting. Tenants have full access to a fitness center, two on-site pools, and two tennis courts. Within minutes of Cherry Creek Reservoir and Town Center at Aurora. Very quiet and laid back community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Southmoor Park
18 Units Available
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,299
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,442
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1117 sqft
Open kitchens with breakfast bar. Vinyl plank flooring, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Pool and fitness center with towel service. Bicycle storage. Steps from the Belleview light rail station.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
$
17 Units Available
AMLI RidgeGate
10020 Trainstation Cir, Lone Tree, CO
Studio
$1,263
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,492
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1192 sqft
Ten-foot ceilings, oversized patios and balconies, and expansive windows. Movie room with theater-style seating for you and a dozen-plus friends. iPod docking stations throughout the fitness center and gaming room. Within a mile of Lincoln Light Rail Station and I-25
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
$
Hampden
35 Units Available
Tamarac Village Apartments
3300 S Tamarac Dr, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,019
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
985 sqft
In your home, you’ll enjoy the sleek style and modern appeal of the easy-to-clean, wood-style floors. The large windows are perfect for taking in the gorgeous views, while complementary window coverings provide privacy when you want it.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Hampden South
24 Units Available
Helios
7901 E. Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1273 sqft
New community, so all residents will be among the first to live in their homes. Wide plank flooring, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes. Expansive, fully equipped fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows. WIthin a mile of I-25 and Wallace Park.
City Guide for Cherry Creek, CO

"Then ho boys ho, to Cherry-creek we'll go, / There's plenty of gold, In the west we are told / In the new Eldorado." -- From "Rocky Mountain News," Cherry Creek, Kansas Territory, June 18, 1859.

Cherry Creek sits amid the bustle of Denver to the southwest of downtown. Its east and west borders are Josephine Street and Colorado Boulevard, respectively, while the north border is marked by Sixth Avenue and the south border follows Cherry Creek itself along Cherry Creek South Drive. The district is a concentration of commercial shopping businesses and luxury apartment homes, offering plenty to marvel at should you drive through it on any afternoon of the week. The sheer number of retail stores makes the area a very popular destination, so don't think you're clever by using the thoroughfares as shortcuts, because it is a plan that might backfire. There are plenty of three-bedroom houses for rent and condos for rent. The local offerings include the latest in cutting-edge indie trends as well as major department store chains. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Cherry Creek, CO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cherry Creek renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

