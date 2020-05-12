All apartments in Cherry Creek
11670 East Berry Place
11670 East Berry Place

11670 East Berry Place · No Longer Available
Location

11670 East Berry Place, Cherry Creek, CO 80111
Cherry Creek Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Rare opportunity to rent this executive tastefully decorated home, fully, partially or unfurnished available!
The first level has a fabulous entry, formal living room, formal dining room, kitchen with informal dining area, family room, office, full bathroom, laundry with washer and dryer included.
The second level comprises of four bedrooms, family bathroom, the master has huge walk-in closet and 5 piece master bathroom.
Fully finished basement with a den that includes a built in movie entertainment center, bedroom five, and a full bathroom and storage.
Fully fenced back yard has a large patio and awning for all round entertaining, mature trees and shrub s offering privacy, and outdoor lighting.
Located in the Cherry Creek School district, with easy access to DTC, and all major highways, close to Cherry Creek State Park, walking distance to Local Park, and option for membership to community rec center with a small additional membership fee.
For more information, or to setup a showing, please call Chris (720) 757-9509

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11670 East Berry Place have any available units?
11670 East Berry Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Creek, CO.
Is 11670 East Berry Place currently offering any rent specials?
11670 East Berry Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11670 East Berry Place pet-friendly?
No, 11670 East Berry Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Creek.
Does 11670 East Berry Place offer parking?
No, 11670 East Berry Place does not offer parking.
Does 11670 East Berry Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11670 East Berry Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11670 East Berry Place have a pool?
No, 11670 East Berry Place does not have a pool.
Does 11670 East Berry Place have accessible units?
No, 11670 East Berry Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11670 East Berry Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11670 East Berry Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11670 East Berry Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11670 East Berry Place does not have units with air conditioning.

