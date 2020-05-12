11670 East Berry Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets

Rare opportunity to rent this executive tastefully decorated home, fully, partially or unfurnished available!

The first level has a fabulous entry, formal living room, formal dining room, kitchen with informal dining area, family room, office, full bathroom, laundry with washer and dryer included.

The second level comprises of four bedrooms, family bathroom, the master has huge walk-in closet and 5 piece master bathroom.

Fully finished basement with a den that includes a built in movie entertainment center, bedroom five, and a full bathroom and storage.

Fully fenced back yard has a large patio and awning for all round entertaining, mature trees and shrub s offering privacy, and outdoor lighting.

Located in the Cherry Creek School district, with easy access to DTC, and all major highways, close to Cherry Creek State Park, walking distance to Local Park, and option for membership to community rec center with a small additional membership fee.

For more information, or to setup a showing, please call Chris (720) 757-9509