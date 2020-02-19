10293 Peakview Ave

Amenities
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED! DECEMBER HOT SPECIALS! $300 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT PLUS MORE!
Ideally located, Parkside Apartments offers convenience to shopping, transportation, and quick access to I-76, I-25, 270 and 36. Literally seconds from where these highways meet, you can get anywhere quickly. Safeway, King Super and Grocery Warehouse are close by. RTD is just down the street. We offer one and two bedrooms, with up to two bathrooms! Hurry in today!
Walking distance to RTD
Pet-friendly
Minutes from Downtown, DIA, and Boulder
Close to shopping and restaurants
Heated swimming pool
Onsite Laundry facility
Courtyard/playground area
Adjacent to Commissioners Park