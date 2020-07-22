Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020

262 Apartments for rent in Berkley, CO with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Berkley offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride an... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Berkley
5420 Umatilla Street
5420 Umatilla Street, Berkley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2016 sqft
Available 08/03/20 Home for Rent - Property Id: 140847 Huge Backyard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5420-umatilla-street-denver-co/140847 Property Id 140847 (RLNE5956729)
Results within 1 mile of Berkley

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Berkeley
4552 Vrain St
4552 Vrain Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
844 sqft
4552 Vrain St Available 07/27/20 Vintage Home with a Massive Beautiful Yard - This home has been cared for for nearly a century with love and care. The yard is pristine, big and welcoming.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
7180 Masey St
7180 Masey Street, Adams County, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2250 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Masey - Property Id: 323964 This brick home is being fully renovated. It will be available for rent August 15.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
3820 W 76th Ave
3820 West 76th Avenue, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2300 sqft
76th Ave Westminster - Full House - Property Id: 314287 **Please Read** 6 month to 1 year lease available with possibility to extend. No sec 8 at this time. Airy remodeled home. Move in ready 4BR 2BA.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Berkeley
4503 Tennyson St
4503 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Beautiful Upper half Duplex within a block of restaurants! - Available for a 1 year lease! Note: This property does NOT have a Washer/Dryer or Hookups to install them.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
6631 Morrison Dr.
6631 Morrison Drive, Adams County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
3136 sqft
Beautiful Updated Home with Finished Basement & Enormous Fenced Yard! AVAILABILITY DATE: August 8, 2020 with flexible start dates.

Last updated May 14
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
7401 Bradburn Blv
7401 Bradburn Boulevard, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
6760 Meade Cir Unit C
6760 Meade Cir, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1300 sqft
6760 Meade Cir Unit C Available 04/04/20 Updated 2BD, 2BA Westminster Home with 2-Car Garage, Easy Access to Boulder, I-70 and I-25 - This home feels sleek and modern, with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, updated light fixtures, and

Last updated March 25
1 Unit Available
7070 Masey St.
7070 Masey Street, Adams County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2016 sqft
7070 Masey St. Available 04/09/20 Spacious 4 bedroom home in Westminster! Available April 9th! - To schedule a showing of this amazing home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.
Verified

Last updated July 22
$
33 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,315
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1150 sqft
Enjoy high-rise living within stylish homes. Ample on-site amenities, including a resort style pool and cabanas with fire pits. Enjoy a rooftop deck with city and mountain views. Right in the heart of happening Uptown.
Verified

Last updated July 22
$
72 Units Available
Five Points
Radiant
2100 Welton Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,429
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,653
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1211 sqft
Now Leasing! Move-in Today! Located Downtown on the Welton Corridor, Radiant will set a new standard of apartment living, with its thoughtful design, abundant amenity offering and an elevated level of service.
Verified

Last updated July 22
267 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Bespoke Uptown
East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,460
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,737
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,779
1251 sqft
Welcome to Bespoke Uptown, a residential community featuring apartments for rent near downtown Denver, Colorado.
Verified

Last updated July 22
58 Units Available
Downtown Denver
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,429
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1224 sqft
Conveniently located downtown, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a selection of amenities. Units offer mountain views, chef's kitchens, community gardens and an on-site fitness studio.
Verified

Last updated July 22
$
33 Units Available
River North Art District
Edison At Rino
3063 North Brighton Boulevard, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,353
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,601
1265 sqft
An updated community in a social-centric area. Fantastic upgrades in each apartment including wine racks, walk-in showers, and NEST thermostats. On-site fitness classes, package concierge services, and dog wash station.
Verified

Last updated July 22
13 Units Available
Highland
LoHi Gold Apartments
2424 W Caithness Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,475
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,684
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,523
974 sqft
In trendy LoHi, these eco-friendly apartments offer fantastic downtown Denver views. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit W/D and generous cabinets. Minutes to Downtown Denver, parks and Platte River Trail.
Verified

Last updated July 22
69 Units Available
Five Points
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,520
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
Alexan Arapahoe Square is bringing a fresh new living experience to downtown Denver in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in Colorado.
Verified

Last updated July 22
8 Units Available
Five Points
The Wheatley
530 25th St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,235
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,043
920 sqft
Located in historic residential district of Glenarm Place, though each unit has a distinctly modern flair. Enjoy outdoor living space in a pet-friendly atmosphere, with a community fire pit, BBQ area, gym, clubhouse, and coffee bar.
Verified

Last updated July 22
$
60 Units Available
Five Points
Alexan20th
2080 California Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,540
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,754
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1115 sqft
Alexan 20th Street Station is a brand new, never lived in, apartment community in the heart of downtown Denver.
Verified

Last updated July 22
55 Units Available
West Colfax
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,699
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1215 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Luxe at Mile High from the comfort of your home! Breathe easy at the Luxe at Mile High! We're offering two months free - contact our leasing office for more details.
Verified

Last updated July 22
14 Units Available
Edgewood
Sloan's Lake
6792 W 19th Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
919 sqft
Contemporary apartments within walking distance of Sloan Lake and less than 15 minutes from downtown Denver. Also close to I-25 and several light rail stations. Package concierge and online rent payment services available.
Verified

Last updated July 22
$
12 Units Available
Fruitdale
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1161 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.
Verified

Last updated July 22
25 Units Available
Downtown Denver
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1148 sqft
Brand new building with ample parking available to residents. In the heart of Union Station in Downtown Denver, so it is close to many converts, sporting events, museums, shops, and dining options. Offers nearby access to three courtyards and a Rail Yard dog park for tenants.
Verified

Last updated July 22
9 Units Available
South Thornton
AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature gorgeous views of Denver and the Rocky Mountains. Large apartments and lofts with W/D in unit, cozy fireplace, dishwasher, and huge closets. Quiet, pet-friendly community.
Verified

Last updated July 22
13 Units Available
Highland
Line 28 at LoHi
1560 Boulder St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,335
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,842
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,796
960 sqft
A 24-hour gym, coffee bar and garage parking are just a few of the amenities at this green community. Units feature hardwood flooring, granite countertops and walk-in closets. It's also surrounded by Boulder Street's restaurants.
City Guide for Berkley, CO

"I think the Colorado Plateau is the most scenic area in the world - let's begin with that. Not just the United States." - Stewart Udall

Berkley is a census designated spot, located in Adams County, Colorado. With a population of just over 11,000, this community is a part of the larger city of Westminster, CO, and is a suburb of Denver, conveniently located off I-25 and I-76, for easy access into the Denver metro area. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Berkley, CO

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Berkley offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Berkley. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Berkley can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

