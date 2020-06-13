Apartment List
115 Apartments for rent in Aspen, CO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict...

1 Unit Available
916 E Hopkins Avenue
916 East Hopkins Avenue, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$14,500
1040 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath first floor condominium is perfectly located with incredible views of the Roaring Fork River.

1 Unit Available
1365 Sage Court Court
1365 Sage Court, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
9441 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with pool.Sits on 0.

1 Unit Available
715 E Hopkins Avenue
715 East Hopkins Avenue, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
2166 sqft
Aspen and this townhome are the perfect retreat for your family or next adventure with close friends! Located in the Aspen core, this home is located two blocks from the Aspen Mountain gondola and the Roaring Fork River.

1 Unit Available
630 W Hallam Street
630 West Hallam Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$18,000
1131 sqft
This West End two bedroom, two bath half-duplex has been tastefully remodeled with attractive contemporary finishes throughout.

1 Unit Available
717 S Aspen Street
717 South Aspen Street, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$45,000
5256 sqft
The new One Town Homes is Aspen elegance at its finest, nestled at the base of Lift 1-A, right on Aspen Mountain. This three level town home has over 5,000 square feet with 4 bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
800 S Mill Street
800 South Mill Street, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
1093 sqft
Down-to-the-studs remodel, this contemporary core condo features two bedrooms and a loft bedroom. The Main Living Area is two stories with an open kitchen, living/dining room, and an open loft.

Aspen Historic District
1 Unit Available
434 E Main Street
434 East Main Street, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,900
945 sqft
Don't miss your opportunity to live in one of the finest flats in all of Aspen with electrifying views of Ajax and Red Mountain.

1 Unit Available
790 W Hallam Street
790 West Hallam Street, Aspen, CO
Studio
$3,300
550 sqft
Imagine walking into town or hopping on your bike to cycle Rio Grande Trail, Maroon Bells, Ashcroft from your ground floor deck.

1 Unit Available
330 Gillespie Avenue
330 Gillespie Avenue, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
3862 sqft
Seller's will consider a 6 - 12 month rental, possibly a longer term. Furnished or unfurnished. Pets may be considered.

Aspen Historic District
1 Unit Available
631 E Main Street
631 East Main Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$25,000
1194 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent this well appointed two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in the heart of downtown Aspen.

1 Unit Available
793 Cemetery Lane
793 Cemetery Lane, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
3000 sqft
Wonderful half-duplex backing to 15th green on the Aspen Golf Course. Specatcular views looking across the golf course toward Buttermilk & Aspen Highlands. Located on the bus access to everything Aspen had to offer and skiing all 4 mountains.

1 Unit Available
1113 Vine Street
1113 Vine St, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
$4,000
581 sqft
Cute 1B bottom floor condo on bus route to town or short 8 minute walkRemodeled bathroom Ground floor unitSliding doorsSleeps 4 adults

1 Unit Available
512 N Spruce Street
512 Spruce St, Aspen, CO
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
3850 sqft
Available throughout the year with summer black out dates, this south facing property sits on an 11,000 sq foot lot with natural sunlight, mountain views, and plenty of privacy.

Main Street Historic District
1 Unit Available
501 W Main
501 West Main Street, Aspen, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1522 sqft
Beautifully appointed three bedroom, two and one half bath two level Christiana condominium. Situated on two levels this mountain contemporary style property offers stunning views of Aspen Mtn.

1 Unit Available
945 E Cooper Avenue
945 East Cooper Avenue, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$45,000
3248 sqft
Located just 5 blocks from the base of Ajax, this Single Family 4 bedroom home has a beautiful classic elegance with luxury modern decor.

1 Unit Available
983 Moore Drive
983 Moore Drive, Aspen, CO
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
6472 sqft
Located in the exclusive Five Trees Subdivision this beautiful mountain home is the perfect Aspen sanctuary.

1 Unit Available
1280 Snowbunny Lane
1280 Snow Bunny Lane, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
2380 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1280 Snowbunny Lane in Aspen. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
521 N Seventh Street
521 North 7th Street, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
2155 sqft
Renovated contemporary conveniently located in the West End just steps to the Music Tent and the Aspen Institute. This state-of-the art, three bedroom; plus den, half-duplex features the finest finishes throughout.

1 Unit Available
450 S Original
450 South Original Street, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1800 sqft
Fabulous downtown location, just two blocks from the gondola and the Little Nell Hotel. Two story unit with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, fabulous Aspen Mtn. Views, open floor plan and two designated parking spaces. New upgrades coming this fall!

1 Unit Available
395 Silverlode Drive
395 Silverlode Drive, Aspen, CO
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
5049 sqft
Unobstructed Aspen Mountain views from this 4 bedroom luxury rental home at the base of Smuggler Mine.

1 Unit Available
710 E Durant Avenue
710 East Durant Avenue, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
3747 sqft
Wonderful Penthouse unit located in the Aspen Core! Leave the car at home and walk everywhere, although the unit does come with heated garage parking.

1 Unit Available
991 Moore Drive
991 Moore Drive, Aspen, CO
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
10633 sqft
New spectacular contemporary estate situated on the highest Lot in Five Trees Subdivision.

1 Unit Available
600 E Main Street
600 East Main Street, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
950 sqft
This 2 bed 2 bath condo has been meticulously updated from floor to ceiling and beyond - no detail has been overlooked. Clean lines and abundant natural light with myriad levels of lighting options.

Aspen Historic District
1 Unit Available
630 E Cooper
630 East Cooper Avenue, Aspen, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
1000 sqft
This deluxe three bedroom, three bathroom condominium is centrally located in the heart of downtown Aspen. Conveniently located on the first floor with open floor plan, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Aspen, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Aspen renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

