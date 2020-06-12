/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
119 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aspen, CO
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1365 Sage Court Court
1365 Sage Court, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
9441 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with pool.Sits on 0.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
707 N 3rd Street
707 N 3rd St, Aspen, CO
Light and bright Victorian in Aspen's popular West End neighborhood! Situated on a corner lot that is an easy walk to the Music Tent, Harris Hall and the Aspen Institute. Living room, dining area and kitchen have vaulted ceilings.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
715 E Hopkins Avenue
715 East Hopkins Avenue, Aspen, CO
Aspen and this townhome are the perfect retreat for your family or next adventure with close friends! Located in the Aspen core, this home is located two blocks from the Aspen Mountain gondola and the Roaring Fork River.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
717 S Aspen Street
717 South Aspen Street, Aspen, CO
The new One Town Homes is Aspen elegance at its finest, nestled at the base of Lift 1-A, right on Aspen Mountain. This three level town home has over 5,000 square feet with 4 bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
800 S Mill Street
800 South Mill Street, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
1093 sqft
Down-to-the-studs remodel, this contemporary core condo features two bedrooms and a loft bedroom. The Main Living Area is two stories with an open kitchen, living/dining room, and an open loft.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
747 S Galena Street
747 South Galena Street, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
1082 sqft
This recently remodeled three bedroom condo is now available to rent at the Fasching Haus complex in downtown Aspen. Steps away from the downtown core where all of the shops and restaurants are located.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
330 Gillespie Avenue
330 Gillespie Avenue, Aspen, CO
Seller's will consider a 6 - 12 month rental, possibly a longer term. Furnished or unfurnished. Pets may be considered.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
793 Cemetery Lane
793 Cemetery Lane, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
3000 sqft
Wonderful half-duplex backing to 15th green on the Aspen Golf Course. Specatcular views looking across the golf course toward Buttermilk & Aspen Highlands. Located on the bus access to everything Aspen had to offer and skiing all 4 mountains.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
512 N Spruce Street
512 Spruce St, Aspen, CO
Available throughout the year with summer black out dates, this south facing property sits on an 11,000 sq foot lot with natural sunlight, mountain views, and plenty of privacy.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Main Street Historic District
1 Unit Available
501 W Main
501 West Main Street, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1522 sqft
Beautifully appointed three bedroom, two and one half bath two level Christiana condominium. Situated on two levels this mountain contemporary style property offers stunning views of Aspen Mtn.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
945 E Cooper Avenue
945 East Cooper Avenue, Aspen, CO
Located just 5 blocks from the base of Ajax, this Single Family 4 bedroom home has a beautiful classic elegance with luxury modern decor.
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
983 Moore Drive
983 Moore Drive, Aspen, CO
Located in the exclusive Five Trees Subdivision this beautiful mountain home is the perfect Aspen sanctuary.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
717 W Francis Street
717 West Francis Street, Aspen, CO
This dog friendly Aspen jewel is situated on a tree lined street in the best neighborhood in Aspen's West End. It is a Victorian style property, approximately 3000 sq. ft. that has been beautifully restored.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
603 S Garmisch Street
603 South Garmisch Street, Aspen, CO
Single-family homes in downtown Aspen are rare. This modern designed home is located below Lift 1 A development at the base of Aspen Mountain. There are great art walls, outdoor space for the entertaining and unrivaled downtown convenience.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1280 Snowbunny Lane
1280 Snow Bunny Lane, Aspen, CO
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1280 Snowbunny Lane in Aspen. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
521 N Seventh Street
521 North 7th Street, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated contemporary conveniently located in the West End just steps to the Music Tent and the Aspen Institute. This state-of-the art, three bedroom; plus den, half-duplex features the finest finishes throughout.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
450 S Original
450 South Original Street, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
1800 sqft
Fabulous downtown location, just two blocks from the gondola and the Little Nell Hotel. Two story unit with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, fabulous Aspen Mtn. Views, open floor plan and two designated parking spaces. New upgrades coming this fall!
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
395 Silverlode Drive
395 Silverlode Drive, Aspen, CO
Unobstructed Aspen Mountain views from this 4 bedroom luxury rental home at the base of Smuggler Mine.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
710 E Durant Avenue
710 East Durant Avenue, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
3747 sqft
Wonderful Penthouse unit located in the Aspen Core! Leave the car at home and walk everywhere, although the unit does come with heated garage parking.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
401 W Francis Street
401 West Francis Street, Aspen, CO
Housekeeping is $32/ hr. Average departure clean runs $320
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
991 Moore Drive
991 Moore Drive, Aspen, CO
New spectacular contemporary estate situated on the highest Lot in Five Trees Subdivision.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Aspen Historic District
1 Unit Available
630 E Cooper
630 East Cooper Avenue, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
1000 sqft
This deluxe three bedroom, three bathroom condominium is centrally located in the heart of downtown Aspen. Conveniently located on the first floor with open floor plan, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and fireplace.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1510 Homestake Drive
1510 Homestake Drive, Aspen, CO
Enjoy the front row views of the famous Maroon Bells, Highlands & Buttermilk Ski Areas, as well as, the immense green space of the Aspen Golf Course. This new contemporary home has floor to ceiling windows that bring the outside views inside.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
704 E Hyman Avenue
704 East Hyman Avenue, Aspen, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Remodeled, Modern 4 BR 3 BA Townhome in the Core. The upper living level and most bedrooms feature numerous windows for an abundance of natural light on all 3 levels. Air Conditioned. 2 car garage and 2 off street parking spots.
Similar Pages
Aspen 1 BedroomsAspen 2 BedroomsAspen 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAspen 3 BedroomsAspen Apartments with Balcony
Aspen Apartments with GarageAspen Apartments with GymAspen Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAspen Apartments with Parking