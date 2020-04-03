All apartments in Aspen
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

99 NORTHWAY Drive

99 Northway Drive · (970) 366-0891
Location

99 Northway Drive, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$45,000

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 4585 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
guest suite
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
This 4,500+ square foot ''cottage'' offers warmth for entertaining as well as utility for friends and family to spread out. The floor plan lives well with the master, living, formal dining and kitchen on the main level; bunk room, media and bar on the lower level; two guest suites upstairs and a unique rooftop porch with wood burning stove and Aspen Mountain views -perfect for holiday fireworks! Dial-a-ride shuttle picks up and drops off most hours of the day for $1. The house comes with an in town, garage parking space, one block to the Gondola. King, King, Split King, Bunk Beds (3 Queens, 3 Twins)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 NORTHWAY Drive have any available units?
99 NORTHWAY Drive has a unit available for $45,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 99 NORTHWAY Drive have?
Some of 99 NORTHWAY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99 NORTHWAY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
99 NORTHWAY Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 NORTHWAY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 99 NORTHWAY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 99 NORTHWAY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 99 NORTHWAY Drive does offer parking.
Does 99 NORTHWAY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 NORTHWAY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 NORTHWAY Drive have a pool?
No, 99 NORTHWAY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 99 NORTHWAY Drive have accessible units?
No, 99 NORTHWAY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 99 NORTHWAY Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 99 NORTHWAY Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 99 NORTHWAY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 99 NORTHWAY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
