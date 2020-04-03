99 NORTHWAY Drive

Amenities

This 4,500+ square foot ''cottage'' offers warmth for entertaining as well as utility for friends and family to spread out. The floor plan lives well with the master, living, formal dining and kitchen on the main level; bunk room, media and bar on the lower level; two guest suites upstairs and a unique rooftop porch with wood burning stove and Aspen Mountain views -perfect for holiday fireworks! Dial-a-ride shuttle picks up and drops off most hours of the day for $1. The house comes with an in town, garage parking space, one block to the Gondola. King, King, Split King, Bunk Beds (3 Queens, 3 Twins)