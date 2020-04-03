537 Race Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage hot tub

This 6+ bedroom modern contemporary home in the Fox Crossing neighborhood was built in 2008 and updated in 2015. The home is great for entertaining and taking in the mountain views through its large windows and open floor plan. A large chef's kitchen features white marble counter tops and top of the line appliances. The two balconies are perfect for enjoying a cocktail while watching the sunset. The outdoor hot tub has its own private fireplace and is ideal for relaxing the legs after a day on the slopes. Town is easily accessed via the Oklahoma Flats Trail or the free shuttle. $4,950/night Friday and Saturday (non holiday), $3,500/night Sunday to Thursday (non holiday), Holiday $7,500/night, $72,500/month summer.