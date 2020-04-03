All apartments in Aspen
Find more places like 537 Race Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aspen, CO
/
537 Race Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

537 Race Street

537 Race Alley · (970) 366-6038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aspen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

537 Race Alley, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$72,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 7 Bath · 5685 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
elevator
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
This 6+ bedroom modern contemporary home in the Fox Crossing neighborhood was built in 2008 and updated in 2015. The home is great for entertaining and taking in the mountain views through its large windows and open floor plan. A large chef's kitchen features white marble counter tops and top of the line appliances. The two balconies are perfect for enjoying a cocktail while watching the sunset. The outdoor hot tub has its own private fireplace and is ideal for relaxing the legs after a day on the slopes. Town is easily accessed via the Oklahoma Flats Trail or the free shuttle. $4,950/night Friday and Saturday (non holiday), $3,500/night Sunday to Thursday (non holiday), Holiday $7,500/night, $72,500/month summer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 Race Street have any available units?
537 Race Street has a unit available for $72,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 537 Race Street have?
Some of 537 Race Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 Race Street currently offering any rent specials?
537 Race Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 Race Street pet-friendly?
No, 537 Race Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 537 Race Street offer parking?
Yes, 537 Race Street does offer parking.
Does 537 Race Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 Race Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 Race Street have a pool?
No, 537 Race Street does not have a pool.
Does 537 Race Street have accessible units?
No, 537 Race Street does not have accessible units.
Does 537 Race Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 537 Race Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 537 Race Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 537 Race Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 537 Race Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Aspen 1 BedroomsAspen 2 Bedrooms
Aspen Apartments with BalconyAspen Apartments with Garage
Aspen Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glenwood Springs, COAvon, CO
Basalt, CO
Snowmass Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Mountain College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity