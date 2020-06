Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

One bedroom condo in a newer complex with pool and hot tub. Updated finishes including high-end appliances, hardwood floors, air-conditioning, gas fireplace and washer and dryer. Hop on the bike bath half a block away to walk or bike to town. Located 7 blocks to downtown restaurants and shopping. Rates are $4950/single month; $3500/month for six months; nightly rates $350-550/night.