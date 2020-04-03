All apartments in Aspen
315 S First Street

315 S 1st St · (970) 366-0891
Location

315 S 1st St, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$65,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 5460 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool table
guest suite
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool table
garage
guest suite
hot tub
media room
Located just three blocks from Aspen's downtown commercial core on a quiet residential street this is the perfect downtown home for your Aspen retreat. Enjoy your morning coffee while watching the Gondola run on Aspen Mountain. Spend time with your friends and family while food is prepared in the upstairs kitchen featuring an open floor plan conducive to mingle between the kitchen, open dining and living areas. Master is upstairs with an adjacent office. The middle level accommodates two guest suites, kitchenette and media room. The downstairs recreational area offers a pool table, exercise equipment, a secondary kitchenette and bunk room. The bedding is: King, King, Queen, Queen, Bunks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 S First Street have any available units?
315 S First Street has a unit available for $65,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 315 S First Street have?
Some of 315 S First Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 S First Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 S First Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 S First Street pet-friendly?
No, 315 S First Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 315 S First Street offer parking?
Yes, 315 S First Street does offer parking.
Does 315 S First Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 S First Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 S First Street have a pool?
No, 315 S First Street does not have a pool.
Does 315 S First Street have accessible units?
No, 315 S First Street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 S First Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 S First Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 S First Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 S First Street does not have units with air conditioning.
