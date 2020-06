Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace range

Brand New Top Floor Corner Remodel Unit! Located in downtown Aspen next to the Limelight Hotel, just two blocks to restaurant row and three blocks from the Aspen Mountain Gondola. Sleek and functional with a brand new kitchen inclusive of a gas range. Cozy up by the fireplace and take in the views or get out and about from this fantastic downtown location! Bedding is one King and one Queen.