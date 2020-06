Amenities

A special riverfront retreat is perched on the Rio Grande on an acre of lush wooded grounds. Just a short drive to Aspen and easy access to the Rio Grande bike trail. Four bedrooms including a fun bunk room has custom oversized beds that sleep 4-6 . There are spacious gathering rooms ideal for a large group and make a perfect vacation spot. The country kitchen features double Thermador ovens, a 6 burner gas Viking stove with built in griddle, Subzero refrigerator and freezer. A large island with bar seating for four and a breakfast table for six - this is where everyone will want to gather. A formal dining area seats 10 adjacent to the open living room with gas fireplace, wet bar and card table with 4 sets of glass doors opening to the generous outdoor deck with spectacular view