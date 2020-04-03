1205 Red Butte Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Find the best of both worlds in this one-bedroom guest house located in a most peaceful and verdant setting in one of Aspen's most desirable residential neighborhoods, yet less than three miles from all the excitement of downtown. Each room is unusually spacious with vaulted ceilings, and is professionally decorated with new and stylish furnishings. Step outside the large bedroom and lounge on the deck to enjoy the tranquility of your surroundings nestled among mature trees with views of Red Mountain. All the comforts you want are here including a stone framed gas fireplace, washer/dryer on site, and a one-car garage space with extra storage. This unique property is available for short or long-term rental.