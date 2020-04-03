All apartments in Aspen
Find more places like 1205 Red Butte Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aspen, CO
/
1205 Red Butte Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

1205 Red Butte Drive

1205 Red Butte Drive · (561) 702-4443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aspen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1205 Red Butte Drive, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Find the best of both worlds in this one-bedroom guest house located in a most peaceful and verdant setting in one of Aspen's most desirable residential neighborhoods, yet less than three miles from all the excitement of downtown. Each room is unusually spacious with vaulted ceilings, and is professionally decorated with new and stylish furnishings. Step outside the large bedroom and lounge on the deck to enjoy the tranquility of your surroundings nestled among mature trees with views of Red Mountain. All the comforts you want are here including a stone framed gas fireplace, washer/dryer on site, and a one-car garage space with extra storage. This unique property is available for short or long-term rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 Red Butte Drive have any available units?
1205 Red Butte Drive has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1205 Red Butte Drive have?
Some of 1205 Red Butte Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 Red Butte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Red Butte Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Red Butte Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1205 Red Butte Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 1205 Red Butte Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Red Butte Drive does offer parking.
Does 1205 Red Butte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1205 Red Butte Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Red Butte Drive have a pool?
No, 1205 Red Butte Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Red Butte Drive have accessible units?
No, 1205 Red Butte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Red Butte Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Red Butte Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 Red Butte Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1205 Red Butte Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1205 Red Butte Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Aspen 1 BedroomsAspen 2 Bedrooms
Aspen Apartments with BalconyAspen Apartments with Garage
Aspen Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glenwood Springs, COAvon, CO
Basalt, CO
Snowmass Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Mountain College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity