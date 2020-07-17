9079 East Panorama Circle ·

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Centennial will welcome you with 1,125 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot in the underground parking garage.



Take in the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio or deck. Also enjoy spending time with your loved ones in the community pool, fitness center, or the clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails along with many shopping/dining options such as Park Meadows Mall and The Denver Tech Center. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, 225, Light Rail, and Park N Ride.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.