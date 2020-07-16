Apartment List
35 Apartments for rent in Windsor, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Windsor renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1161 Rochioli Drive
1161 Rochioli Drive, Windsor, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,550
2150 sqft
1161 Rochioli Drive Available 08/03/20 Vintage Greens Gem - Beautiful four bedroom two bath single level home in the Vintage Greens subdivision. Built in 2003, this home has been meticulously maintained and features an elegant, open floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Windsor
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
10 Units Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
The Villages
2980 Bay Village Cir, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,014
1157 sqft
The Villages - an exclusive apartment community designed to complement your individual style of living. Unique architectural details are reflected in the spacious one, two, and three bedroom plans.
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
11 Units Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
Pioneer 2000
2010 Pioneer Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pioneer 2000 in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
12 Units Available
The Boulders at Fountaingrove
3680 Kelsey Knls, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,154
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,055
1421 sqft
Discover sophistication, elegance and environmentally conscience living in the heart of wine country. At The Boulders you will enjoy resort amenities, beautifully and intelligently planned residences, a park setting with unsurpassed area view.
Last updated July 16 at 12:01 AM
3 Units Available
Canyon Oaks
4627 Thomas Lake Harris Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Gallaher Homes property, Canyon Oaks is a new luxury apartment complex located in the rolling hills of Fountaingrove in Santa Rosa, CA offering one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment suites.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
PARK VUE
2001 Piner Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Park Vue Apartments. We are located in Santa Rosa, Ca and located near restaurants, entertainment, and shopping.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
401 Fairway Ct
401 Fairway Court, Healdsburg, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2521 sqft
Location! Location! Location! - Beautiful, custom home in the Greens subdivision, only minutes to the Plaza! 4 BR and 3 BA, 2,521 sq. ft. 1 BD and 1BA are downstairs.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2744 Rochelle St.
2744 Rochelle Street, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1812 sqft
2744 Rochelle St. Available 08/15/20 1,812 Square FootTwo level modern home in West Santa Rosa, 2 car garage - Viewing Vacant Properties are available by scheduling appointments Monday-Friday from the hours of 10:00 am-3:30 pm.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
2093 Pinercrest Dr
2093 Pinercrest Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,498
2500 sqft
Fully furnished 4/3 Wine Country - Property Id: 249323 Beautiful fully furnished home in a quiet neighborhood. Ready move in. Cable, WiFi and utilities included. A warm fire pit to enjoy. Looking for a month to month tenant.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1941 Camino Del Prado
1941 Camino Del Prado, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1550 sqft
Come see this beautiful brand new single level home in Coffey Park. This home comes with an open concept floor plan.
Results within 10 miles of Windsor
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
53 Units Available
38 North Santa Rosa
1020 Kawana Springs Road, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,240
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1067 sqft
38º North is Santa Rosa’s ultimate address for apartment home living. Perfectly located off of Highway 101, within minutes of Sonoma County’s most exceptional dining, wineries, breweries, shopping, outdoor adventures, and entertainment.
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
1 Unit Available
El Prado Apartments
1620 Herbert Street, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
850 sqft
Super large 3/2 bath nicely remodeled upstairs unit! - (Move in special): $500.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
The Alexandar
750 Apple Creek Ln, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
827 sqft
Nestled in Sonoma County and spread over 14 beautifully manicured acres, natural beauty awaits you at The Alexandar Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
Renaissance
2111 Kawana Springs Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,185
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,805
1156 sqft
Located close to Colgan Creek Park, Target and more popular location destinations. Units offer fireplace, patio or balcony, and recent renovations. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, sauna, trash valet, and more.
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
13 Units Available
Downtown Santa Rosa
The Annadel
1020 Jennings Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,613
1191 sqft
Check out our VIRTUAL TOURS! Here you'll find a community where well-curated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Santa Rosa CA, blend with luxe amenities designed to complement your Sonoma County lifestyle. Adjacent to a 2.
Last updated July 16 at 12:06 AM
5 Units Available
Harvest Park
2327 Summer Creek Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,110
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1279 sqft
Located just minutes from parks, restaurants and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes pool, parking, hot tub, gym and BBQ grills.
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
3 Units Available
St. Rose
Six 1 Five
615 Healdsburg Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,777
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Set in vibrant downtown Santa Rosa, Six1Five is a boutique apartment community offering modern one- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
4 Units Available
Oak Creek
174 S Boas Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
845 sqft
Experience the tranquil beauty of Oak Creek Luxury Apartments. Here you'll find thoughtfully landscaped courtyards, winding paths and a natural creek setting to welcome you home.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Stony Brook
155 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
628 sqft
Welcome to STONY BROOK APARTMENTS. Located in beautiful Santa Rosa, Stony Brook offers apartment homes in a tranquil community designed with you in mind.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2426 Neotomas Lane
2426 Neotomas Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1473 sqft
3 Bed/ 2 Bath in Bennett Valley - 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a 2 car garage is move in ready.

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
West Junior College
1218 Glenn Street
1218 Glenn Street, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
575 sqft
$1500 per month. Very nice single story building with 1 bedroom and 1 full Bath. Walking distance to all that downtown Santa Rosa has to offer. Very quiet complex full of privacy.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Middle Rincon
812 Swift Court
812 Swift Court, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Spacious Rincon Valley 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Duplex with large backyard - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit is located in the heart of Rincon Valley, walking distance to Oliver's Market and Maria Carrillo High School.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Wright Area Action Group
2961 Sweet Grass Ln
2961 Sweet Grass Lane, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,398
2600 sqft
Fully Furnished 4/3 Utilities Included - Property Id: 303735 This large beautiful 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths is located on a corner lots in a peaceful neighborhood. There are 5 queen size beds, two 55” TV.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5235 Hoyal Drive
5235 Hoyal Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
2484 sqft
Beautiful Newer Construction ~ Walk to Maria Carillo ~ Gorgeous House ~ Rincon Valley - Live in this almost brand new home in lovely Rincon Valley!! Enjoy the amazing views from one of the two decks!! Large windows in the family room provides lots
City Guide for Windsor, CA

Pony express rider Hiram Lewis got to see a lot of this city, and he liked what he saw. In 1855, he named the town Windsor because it reminded him of the area around Windsor Castle.

Slightly more than 27,000 people call this city home. And what a home it is. It is sunny, of course. (If you didn’t know that a city in sunny California is, well, sunny, you must be from another planet. Welcome to earth!) But while summers can be hot, winters can be a bit chilly, especially if you’re used to warm weather.  Never mind. Throwing on a pair of long johns every now and then is a small price to pay to live in such a great city!   See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Windsor, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Windsor renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

