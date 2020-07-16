35 Apartments for rent in Windsor, CA with hardwood floors
Pony express rider Hiram Lewis got to see a lot of this city, and he liked what he saw. In 1855, he named the town Windsor because it reminded him of the area around Windsor Castle.
Slightly more than 27,000 people call this city home. And what a home it is. It is sunny, of course. (If you didn’t know that a city in sunny California is, well, sunny, you must be from another planet. Welcome to earth!) But while summers can be hot, winters can be a bit chilly, especially if you’re used to warm weather. Never mind. Throwing on a pair of long johns every now and then is a small price to pay to live in such a great city! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Windsor renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.