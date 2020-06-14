53 Apartments for rent in Windsor, CA with garage
Pony express rider Hiram Lewis got to see a lot of this city, and he liked what he saw. In 1855, he named the town Windsor because it reminded him of the area around Windsor Castle.
Slightly more than 27,000 people call this city home. And what a home it is. It is sunny, of course. (If you didn’t know that a city in sunny California is, well, sunny, you must be from another planet. Welcome to earth!) But while summers can be hot, winters can be a bit chilly, especially if you’re used to warm weather. Never mind. Throwing on a pair of long johns every now and then is a small price to pay to live in such a great city! See more
Windsor apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.