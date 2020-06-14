53 Apartments for rent in Windsor, CA with garage

Pony express rider Hiram Lewis got to see a lot of this city, and he liked what he saw. In 1855, he named the town Windsor because it reminded him of the area around Windsor Castle.

Slightly more than 27,000 people call this city home. And what a home it is. It is sunny, of course. (If you didn’t know that a city in sunny California is, well, sunny, you must be from another planet. Welcome to earth!) But while summers can be hot, winters can be a bit chilly, especially if you’re used to warm weather. Never mind. Throwing on a pair of long johns every now and then is a small price to pay to live in such a great city! See more