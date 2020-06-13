Apartment List
/
CA
/
wildomar
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:45 PM

90 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wildomar, CA

Finding an apartment in Wildomar that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
8 Units Available
Santa Rosa Apartment Homes
36491 Yamas Dr, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,571
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1215 sqft
Sophisticated and smart, Santa Rosa is upscale renting in Wildomar, California. A quaint, suburban community centrally located near Murrieta and Lake Elsinore.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Gables Oak Creek
24875 Prielipp Rd, Wildomar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded by breathtaking mountain views, this community still has easy access to bus stops and I-15. On-site amenities include gym, pool, clubhouse and carport. Units feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry, and are already furnished.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Oak Springs Ranch
24055 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1614 sqft
Homes with rustic charm just north of downtown Temecula. Oak Springs Ranch brings luxury to residents including two resort-style pools and spas, as well as large community spaces.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
23080 Cannery Road
23080 Cannery Road, Wildomar, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1917 sqft
23080 Cannery Road Available 07/15/20 Available July 15th! - Gorgeous single story home with a 3-car garage located in Wildomar off Clinton Keith! Upon entering the home you are greeted with beautiful laminate wood floors, custom shiplap walls,

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
24921 Fir Street
24921 Fir Street, Wildomar, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1248 sqft
Are you looking for Country Living? This would be the perfect home for you! Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, the neutral colors contribute to the open and airy flow of the house.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
24979 Mauri Court
24979 Mauri Court, Wildomar, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2318 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom home for rent - Spacious 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, 3 car garage and large loft for rent. Gardener included. DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANT.
Results within 1 mile of Wildomar
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
East Lake District
6 Units Available
Rivers Edge
2088 E Lakeshore Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1089 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with mountain views close to I-15. Several nearby attractions, including Links at Summerly, Lake Elsinore Hotel and Casino, Lakepoint Park, Elm Grove Beach and Mission Trail Center.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Lake District
1 Unit Available
1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507
1800 East Lakeshore Drive, Lake Elsinore, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1502 sqft
1800 E. Lakeshore Dr. #2507 Available 07/13/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
34163 Telma Dr
34163 Telma Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1650 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single family - Property Id: 288489 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288489 Property Id 288489 (RLNE5812106)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
34216 Parkside Drive
34216 Parkside Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$700
200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ROOM FOR RENT in a newly built two story home. Community offers a park, swimming pool, and club house. Amenities included in the rent are all utilities, including wifi, kitchen use, laundry and driveway parking for one car.

1 of 20

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
24236 Lilac Lane
24236 Lilac Ln, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom In New Gated Community - Located in a NEWER community of Canyon Hills, this beautiful 2018 GATED home boasts an amazing kitchen, upgraded granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, with upgraded flooring
Results within 5 miles of Wildomar
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:06am
35 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
967 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Lake Elsinore Hills District
10 Units Available
Ridgestone Apartments
39415 Ardenwood Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1328 sqft
Convenient location and resort-style atmosphere. Surrounded by Rosetta Canyon and moments from unlimited shopping, dining and entertainment in nearby Temecula and Murrieta. Community amenities include pool, spa and cabana area, fitness center and business center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
9 Units Available
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,503
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,954
1340 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:04pm
Los Alamos Hills
8 Units Available
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,226
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new apartment home? Get to know us! Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a 4th generation family owned real estate company with its roots in New York and a modern day footprint in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Southern California.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Greer Ranch
10 Units Available
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,673
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1294 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,737
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1019 sqft
Residents can take the short walk and enjoy a bit of fishing at Pond Park. The Murrieta Hot Springs are a short drive, but residents can also enjoy the on-site tennis court, gym or pool.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28850 Via Norte Vista
28850 Via Norte Vista, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1440 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Senior Community Home - 55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY within the Spring Knolls HOA. This 3 bedroom 2 bath mobile home has a large living area with beautiful natural light Covered carport and a shed for additional storage.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
29025 Pebble Beach Rd.
29025 Pebble Beach Drive, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1098 sqft
55+ Senior Home - The Core - 29025 Pebble Beach - I'm getting a new look. You will love me! This is a wonderful 55+/Senior Home! Walk into a nice living area, the kitchen is spacious with a lot of cupboard space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
29738 Mirasol Circle
29738 Mirasol Circle, Menifee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1299 sqft
55 + COMMUNITY ONLY!! Lovely Single-Story Next Door To Golf Course! Pet Friendly!! - Beautiful single-story located in a cul-de-sac neighborhood, just feet from the Menifee Lakes golf course! Pets are welcome!! Pristine neighborhood that shows

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
40355 Via Herradura
40355 Via Herradura, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
4716 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Be sure to reference our website to see a 3D tour of the property: https://my.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
25621 Cherry Hills Blvd
25621 Cherry Hills Boulevard, Menifee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1062 sqft
55+ Sun City Charmer! - 55+ community! Meticulously maintained 2 bedroom and 2 bath attached condo in Sun City. Tile floors, eat in kitchen, spacious bedrooms, single car carport, fridge and washer/dryer for tenant use.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
53013 Gallica Street
53013 Gallica Street, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3242 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing. Beautiful four bedroom home with expansive master suite featuring a large retreat.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Wildomar, CA

Finding an apartment in Wildomar that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Wildomar 1 BedroomsWildomar 2 BedroomsWildomar 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWildomar 3 BedroomsWildomar Apartments with Balcony
Wildomar Apartments with GarageWildomar Apartments with GymWildomar Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWildomar Apartments with Parking
Wildomar Apartments with PoolWildomar Apartments with Washer-DryerWildomar Dog Friendly ApartmentsWildomar Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CAMenifee, CALaguna Beach, CA
Yorba Linda, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAHighland, CARowland Heights, CALoma Linda, CASolana Beach, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College