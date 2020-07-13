218 Apartments for rent in West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA with parking

Apartment List
1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
West Whittier-Los Nietos
10407 Reichling Ln
10407 Reichling Lane, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1392 sqft
Desirable interior cul-de-sac location in family friendly neighborhood, with nearby major freeway access to Los Angeles, Orange & Riverside County.
Results within 1 mile of West Whittier-Los Nietos
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
2 Units Available
Uptown Whittier
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,740
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Orleans in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
2 Units Available
Whittier City
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northcrest Manor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
East Whittier City
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Governor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
11906 Mendenhall Lane
11906 Mendenhall Ln, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1650 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR/3 Bath, Spanish Town-home with Separate Private Office. - ** ASK ABOUT OUR SUMMER MOVE-IN SPECIAL! ** The dream work-from-home scenario. From award-winning builders D.R.

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
10529 Deveron Dr
10529 Deveron Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1438 sqft
Currently available as of 7/2/2020: You will fall in love with this spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 bath home.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
10425 El Rancho Dr
10425 El Rancho Drive, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent in Whittier - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent $2095 monthly rent, $2095 security deposit, $2095 last month rent This home is a on a cul-de-sac. Hardwood floors through out. Huge master bedroom.

1 of 64

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
10832 El Rey Drive
10832 El Rey Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1304 sqft
North Whittier Remodeled Home. Freshly painted interior and exterior!! Nice soft pallet of color, brand new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops and stainless appliances, New tile flooring and updated lighting.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
7331 Newlin Avenue
7331 Newlin Avenue, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
950 sqft
This is a small complex only 8 units total. Upstairs 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Freshly painted and very clean. Newer stove and microwave with granite counter tops. All windows have blinds. Combo shower/tub with shower doors.

1 of 18

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
Pico Rivera
9636 Mines Avenue
9636 Mines Avenue, Pico Rivera, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2002 sqft
Recently renovated single family 2 stories home ready for you and your family. This home features 4 bedrooms/ 3 baths with 2 car garage and extra space for parking in the parkway.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
6204 Gretna Ave.
6204 Gretna Avenue, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
960 sqft
Cozy 3 bed 1.5 Bath home Ready for Rent - Nice cozy home conveniently located in a tree lined street in the City of Whittier. It offers a privacy hedge in the front yard, 3 bed 1.5 bath, fenced backyard, and a large detached 2 car garage.

1 of 30

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
Uptown Whittier
7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B
7239 Comstock Ave, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1291 sqft
2 Bedrom 2.5 Bath Condo in Uptown Whittier - This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is nestled among pine trees in Uptown Whittier, A small dog under 15 pounds is welcome.

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Santa Fe Springs
9529 Orr And Day Rd
9529 Orr and Day Road, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1200 sqft
Spacious New House in heart of Santa Fe Springs - Property Id: 171305 All new 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom luxurious front house in the heart of Santa Fe Springs.
Results within 5 miles of West Whittier-Los Nietos
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
4 Units Available
Downey
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Santa Fe Springs
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,778
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
32 Units Available
Downey
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,638
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
8 Units Available
Downey
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Tree in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
4 Units Available
East Whittier City
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Whittwood Town Center Mall and restaurants like Red Robin, Thai Table and Buffalo Wild Wings. Units have laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes pool, parking, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Norwalk
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,178
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,337
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
3 Units Available
Pico Rivera
Rosemead Place
7711 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1050 sqft
Rosemead Place, in Pico Rivera, has newly renovated apartments that provide ceiling fans, air-conditioning, stoves, dishwashers, mirror wardrobe doors, spacious apartments with new interiors.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
1 Unit Available
South Whittier
14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
793 sqft
Mulberry Drive Apartments. Great location. The property offers an attractive range of amenities including covered carport parking, a large central courtyard, a swimming pool, and an on-site laundry facility.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
The Californian
7222 Washington Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Californian in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
2 Units Available
Uptown Whittier
7240 Bright Ave
7240 Bright Avenue, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Uptown Whittier Villas is a fully renovated building. Tenants enjoy onsite garage and car-port parking, newly remodeled laundry facility, newly renovated center courtyard and barbeque area as well as secured gated privacy.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
1 Unit Available
El Rancho
Town Center
7466 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
Studio
$1,195
Rosemead Place has studio apartments for rent in Pico Rivera, CA. Centrally located with easy access to the 60, 5 and 605 freeways makes this an ideal place to call home.
City Guide for West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA

"This is the realest thing / As ancient choirs sing / A dozen blushing cherubs wheel above / Los Angeles, my love" - The Decemberists

It may sound like the call letters of a radio station, but that's just the way people refer to West Whittier-Los Nietos, a charming community not that far from former president Richard Nixon's birthplace. This little community has not yet been incorporated as an official town. Located in Los Angeles County, California, West Whittier-Los Nietos is very close to both the San Gabriel River and the San Gabriel River Freeway. The river offers pathways for walking and biking, and the freeway enables easy access to downtown Los Angeles and Orange County. About 25,000 people call this community home, with its mix of shops, cafes, businesses and tree-lined streets. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Whittier-Los Nietos apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

