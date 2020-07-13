218 Apartments for rent in West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA with parking
1 of 30
1 of 8
1 of 4
1 of 9
1 of 12
1 of 59
1 of 19
1 of 64
1 of 8
1 of 18
1 of 5
1 of 30
1 of 49
1 of 27
1 of 26
1 of 11
1 of 9
1 of 18
1 of 17
1 of 19
1 of 1
1 of 8
1 of 4
1 of 10
"This is the realest thing / As ancient choirs sing / A dozen blushing cherubs wheel above / Los Angeles, my love" - The Decemberists
It may sound like the call letters of a radio station, but that's just the way people refer to West Whittier-Los Nietos, a charming community not that far from former president Richard Nixon's birthplace. This little community has not yet been incorporated as an official town. Located in Los Angeles County, California, West Whittier-Los Nietos is very close to both the San Gabriel River and the San Gabriel River Freeway. The river offers pathways for walking and biking, and the freeway enables easy access to downtown Los Angeles and Orange County. About 25,000 people call this community home, with its mix of shops, cafes, businesses and tree-lined streets. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Whittier-Los Nietos apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.