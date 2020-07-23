Apartment List
/
CA
/
west whittier los nietos
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:41 AM

148 Apartments for rent in West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA with garages

West Whittier-Los Nietos apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. ... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
West Whittier-Los Nietos
10407 Reichling Ln
10407 Reichling Lane, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1392 sqft
Desirable interior cul-de-sac location in family friendly neighborhood, with nearby major freeway access to Los Angeles, Orange & Riverside County.
Results within 1 mile of West Whittier-Los Nietos
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 06:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
Olympian
6252 Comstock Avenue, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
497 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Olympian in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Pico Rivera
9633 Florpark Street
9633 Florpark Street, Pico Rivera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
872 sqft
Beautiful 2-bedroom 1 bath Home located near schools, shopping centers, and hwys. This home has a spacious front yard with a driveway that leads to the detached garage . The living room and bedrooms are equipped with very clean carpet.

1 of 49

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Santa Fe Springs
9529 Orr And Day Rd
9529 Orr and Day Road, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1200 sqft
Spacious New House in heart of Santa Fe Springs - Property Id: 171305 All new 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom luxurious front house in the heart of Santa Fe Springs.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
11906 Mendenhall Lane
11906 Mendenhall Ln, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1650 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR/3 Bath, Spanish Town-home with Separate Private Office. - ** ASK ABOUT OUR SUMMER MOVE-IN SPECIAL! ** The dream work-from-home scenario. From award-winning builders D.R.

1 of 59

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
10529 Deveron Dr
10529 Deveron Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1438 sqft
Currently available as of 7/2/2020: You will fall in love with this spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 bath home.

1 of 18

Last updated May 4 at 09:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Pico Rivera
9636 Mines Avenue
9636 Mines Avenue, Pico Rivera, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2002 sqft
Recently renovated single family 2 stories home ready for you and your family. This home features 4 bedrooms/ 3 baths with 2 car garage and extra space for parking in the parkway.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
6204 Gretna Ave.
6204 Gretna Avenue, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
960 sqft
Cozy 3 bed 1.5 Bath home Ready for Rent - Nice cozy home conveniently located in a tree lined street in the City of Whittier. It offers a privacy hedge in the front yard, 3 bed 1.5 bath, fenced backyard, and a large detached 2 car garage.

1 of 30

Last updated May 2 at 11:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Uptown Whittier
7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B
7239 Comstock Ave, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1291 sqft
2 Bedrom 2.5 Bath Condo in Uptown Whittier - This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is nestled among pine trees in Uptown Whittier, A small dog under 15 pounds is welcome.
Results within 5 miles of West Whittier-Los Nietos
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Norwalk
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Santa Fe Springs
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,441
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
29 Units Available
Downey
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,734
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,486
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:25 AM
6 Units Available
Downey
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,732
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,488
1275 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Downey
Imperial Village
8749 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,490
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:21 AM
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
The Californian
7222 Washington Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Californian in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 06:42 AM
2 Units Available
Uptown Whittier
7240 Bright Ave
7240 Bright Avenue, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Uptown Whittier Villas is a fully renovated building. Tenants enjoy onsite garage and car-port parking, newly remodeled laundry facility, newly renovated center courtyard and barbeque area as well as secured gated privacy.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
South Whittier
14427 Reis Street
14427 Reis Street, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1421 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom -1 bathroom, newly renovated home has 1421 sq feet of living space on a large lot.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
2831 Blossom Ct
2831 Blossom Ct, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
This is a Brand New Home in the Solstice 70 neighborhood. This Beautiful Home is Move-In Ready featuring 2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms and 1600 square feet of living Space.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Whittier City
15811 Citrustree Road
15811 Citrustree Road, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1300 sqft
**NOW AVAILABLE** Prime location - home located on secluded cul de sac - Whittwood Home - Prime location - home located on secluded cul de sac. Walk to Whittwood Mall and restaurants. 3 bdrm / 1.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
7752 Friends Ave
7752 Friends Avenue, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available Now! Spacious 3BD/1 BA Upstairs - GREAT Location! Walking distance to Whittier Library, Joe Miller Sports Field, Senior Center & Whittier Center Theater....

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
South Whittier
15214 Fernview St
15214 Fernview Street, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1250 sqft
This property will not last.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
Hadley Greenleaf Historic District
6333 Bright Avenue
6333 Bright Avenue, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
Upstairs condo in small, quiet complex located walking distance from shops restaurants and parks in historic uptown Whittier. Newly remodeled kitchen. Wood floors throughout. Lots of closet space. Laundry facilities on premises.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Hacienda Heights
15232 Bernard Court
15232 Bernard Court, Hacienda Heights, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3532 sqft
This gorgeous house is located at nice and quiet cul-de-sac street. It's in a highly demand area with best neighborhood. Very good school district and close to schools, shopping market, restaurants and 60Fwy. Great open floor plan.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Pico Rivera
8461 Maxine
8461 Maxine Street, Pico Rivera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
862 sqft
The subject property is a newly single family home that consists of two bedrooms and one bath a one car attached garage. It is located in a residential area.
City Guide for West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA

"This is the realest thing / As ancient choirs sing / A dozen blushing cherubs wheel above / Los Angeles, my love" - The Decemberists

It may sound like the call letters of a radio station, but that's just the way people refer to West Whittier-Los Nietos, a charming community not that far from former president Richard Nixon's birthplace. This little community has not yet been incorporated as an official town. Located in Los Angeles County, California, West Whittier-Los Nietos is very close to both the San Gabriel River and the San Gabriel River Freeway. The river offers pathways for walking and biking, and the freeway enables easy access to downtown Los Angeles and Orange County. About 25,000 people call this community home, with its mix of shops, cafes, businesses and tree-lined streets. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA

West Whittier-Los Nietos apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAPico Rivera, CAWhittier, CASanta Fe Springs, CADowney, CASouth Whittier, CANorwalk, CA
Monterey Park, CALa Mirada, CAEast Los Angeles, CAHacienda Heights, CAEl Monte, CABellflower, CABuena Park, CAAlhambra, CAParamount, CACerritos, CABaldwin Park, CALa Habra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles