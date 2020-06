Amenities

Charming home in town with a country feeling - Come home to this charming home. Feel like you're living in the country but be close to shopping, elementary school and more. This cozy home features two bedrooms, one bathroom and an eat in kitchen. Brand new interior and exterior paint, brand new carpet make this updated home move in ready. Washer connection is located in the attached single car garage. The huge yard is impressive and a great place for family gatherings. Yard maintenance is required by the owner. A $70.00 monthly charge will be added to rent. Please ask about landscaping rate that will be due in addition to rent. Call our office at 209-668-6700 today to schedule your showing today. This beautiful home will not last long.



No Pets Allowed



