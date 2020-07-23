Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:44 AM

86 Apartments for rent in West Carson, CA with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to West Carson renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Carson
21415 S. VERMONT AVE #40
21415 South Vermont Avenue, West Carson, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
TORRANCE, IMMACULATE 2-BEDROOM CONDO FOR LEASE! - UPPER 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM WITH STOVE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, WASHER & DRYER, SINGLE CAR GARAGE AND SINGLE PARKING SPACE! CARPET IN BEDROOMS ONLY, VINYL THRU OUT REST OF UNIT! COMPLEX OFFERS A
Results within 1 mile of West Carson
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
10 Units Available
Harbor City
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,169
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,020
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
Results within 5 miles of West Carson
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
126 Units Available
Carson
Union South Bay
615 E Carson St, Carson, CA
Studio
$2,095
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1181 sqft
Union South Bay’s chic design and creatively inspired amenities combine the best of city and beach living.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
18 Units Available
Central San Pedro
The Vue
255 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,260
1479 sqft
Close to Long Beach, these luxurious units offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities. Swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
319 Units Available
Central San Pedro
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,815
1604 sqft
550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
1 Unit Available
Northwest San Pedro
Harborview
1286 W Capitol Dr, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Carson
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,530
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One to three bedroom apartments with washer/dryer, patio/balcony, refrigerator and open floor plans. Community has a business center and fitness center and is pet-friendly. Great location close to restaurants and shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
20 Units Available
West Torrance
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,600
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:34 AM
3 Units Available
Delthome
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,263
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
Central San Pedro
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,450
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
850 sqft
Harbor Terrace is a vibrant apartment community located in San Pedro, Southern California, the gateway to the world.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
1 Unit Available
West Torrance
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-110 and the 405 Freeway. These well-appointed apartments feature granite countertops, wood-style flooring, and lots of closet space. On-site grill area, game room, pool, and resident clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
10 Units Available
Central San Pedro
San Pedro Bank Lofts
407 W 7th St, Lomita, CA
Studio
$1,955
1296 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,325
1525 sqft
Great location in San Pedro's artist district. Reach Long Beach via I-710 and Los Angeles via I-110. Retrofitted Bank of San Pedro offers unique residences with amenities like hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Torrance
20023 Talisman St
20023 Talisman Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1200 sqft
West Torrance House For Rent - Property Id: 315667 Great for a working couple or small family. West Torrance desired area for schools, safety, convenience to shopping, beach, freeways, parks, fitness clubs.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2929 W. 190th Street 145
2929 West 190th Street, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$1695&UP Redondo Bch 1+ 1 MoveIn Special! pool,spa - Property Id: 109361 $1695&up We have great 1 bedroom apartments available now and August. The move in special is on certain units with immediate move in.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Walteria
3142 Newton St G409
3142 Newton Street, Torrance, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit G409 Available 07/25/20 Newton Towers Apts -JULY MOVE IN SPECIAL - Property Id: 206664 Beautiful One Bedroom One Bathroom located at the foothills of Palos Verdes/Rolling Hills.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Walteria
3140 NEWTON STREET G
3140 Newton Street, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit G Available 07/25/20 Newton Towers Apts-JULY MOVE IN SPECIAL - Property Id: 263486 Beautiful One Bedroom One Bathroom located at the foothills of Palos Verdes/Rolling Hills.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Torrance
4315 West 182nd Street
4315 West 182nd Street, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
513 sqft
Available to move in now is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment! Rent: $1750.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2750 Artesia Boulevard
2750 Artesia Boulevard, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
887 sqft
55+ Senior Community of Breakwater Village. This condo is in pristine condition , The Kitchen comes w/stainless steel appliances. High end finishes include granite counter-tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood flooring and tile throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwood
21345 Hawthorne Boulevard
21345 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1230 sqft
Beautiful condo freshly painted with new carpet in a convenient Torrance location.
Results within 10 miles of West Carson
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
5 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avana on Pine in Long Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 89

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
72 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,195
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,437
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,204
1171 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Private Tours by Appointment 2. Self-Guided Tours 3. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. There's nothing like living on Ocean Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
29 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,542
767 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,527
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,440
1219 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 06:06 AM
12 Units Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,215
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,818
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic Spanish-style architecture meets modern interior design. Cats and dogs are welcome in these 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. Fireplace and private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 04:42 AM
$
22 Units Available
Holly Glen - Del Aire
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$1,943
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,112
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1201 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
City Guide for West Carson, CA

In January 1910, aviation history was made here, when seven years post the Wright Brothers first-ever flight in Kitty Hawk, a major air show was held here, drawing a crowd of over 175,000.

West Carson is a census designated place, not an actually incorporated town, but still an area with many fantastic things to offer! This sweet little suburb in Los Angeles County, California is home to a population of just about 22,000 people and covers an area of two zip codes. West Carson is marked by several boundaries -- 190th Street to the North and Lomita Boulevard to the South. The Western boundary is Normandie Avenue and to the east is the Harbor Freeway or Interstate 110. With major thoroughfares like this, you'll be in downtown Los Angeles in 20 minutes, or on your way to basking along the white sands of the South Bay beach communities in under thirty. Looking for a place to live that's way out in the country? This close-to-everything spot isn't it. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in West Carson, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to West Carson renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

