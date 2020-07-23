86 Apartments for rent in West Carson, CA with gyms
In January 1910, aviation history was made here, when seven years post the Wright Brothers first-ever flight in Kitty Hawk, a major air show was held here, drawing a crowd of over 175,000.
West Carson is a census designated place, not an actually incorporated town, but still an area with many fantastic things to offer! This sweet little suburb in Los Angeles County, California is home to a population of just about 22,000 people and covers an area of two zip codes. West Carson is marked by several boundaries -- 190th Street to the North and Lomita Boulevard to the South. The Western boundary is Normandie Avenue and to the east is the Harbor Freeway or Interstate 110. With major thoroughfares like this, you'll be in downtown Los Angeles in 20 minutes, or on your way to basking along the white sands of the South Bay beach communities in under thirty. Looking for a place to live that's way out in the country? This close-to-everything spot isn't it. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to West Carson renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.