All apartments in Weldon
Find more places like 4900 Bella Vista Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Weldon, CA
/
4900 Bella Vista Drive
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

4900 Bella Vista Drive

4900 Bella Vista Drive · (760) 379-5479
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4900 Bella Vista Drive, Weldon, CA 93283

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4900 Bella Vista Drive · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
internet access
2 bedroom House with LAKE VIEW & LOFT. - This 2 story, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom House with LOFT is located in Weldon, on Bella Vista, a paved road. Garage & storage shed. Gorgeous sweeping view of the mountains & lake. Cabin feel inside with tile floors & an open layout. Includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washing machine. Cooler in the main living area, A/C in the Master bedroom only. Propane forced air heating, plus a pellet stove. Covered patio. Fenced yard. 1 small dog allowed. Horse property.

Water Paid.
Trash Paid.
Internet Paid.

Able Property Management 760-379-5479
www.AblePM.com

All viewings, rental agreements, and move-ins are arranged in our office - NO EXCEPTIONS!!

Transactions should never take place outside of our office. Do not give cash or other funds to anyone outside of our office claiming to be a representative of Able Property Management. Unless otherwise stated, all leases are a 6 month minimum.

(RLNE5849289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4900 Bella Vista Drive have any available units?
4900 Bella Vista Drive has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4900 Bella Vista Drive have?
Some of 4900 Bella Vista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4900 Bella Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4900 Bella Vista Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 Bella Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4900 Bella Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4900 Bella Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4900 Bella Vista Drive does offer parking.
Does 4900 Bella Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4900 Bella Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 Bella Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 4900 Bella Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4900 Bella Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 4900 Bella Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 Bella Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4900 Bella Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4900 Bella Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4900 Bella Vista Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4900 Bella Vista Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bakersfield, CAPorterville, CA
Oildale, CAGolden Hills, CA
California City, CARidgecrest, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Porterville College
California State University-Bakersfield
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity