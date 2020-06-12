Apartment List
34 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Visalia, CA

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2902 South Jacob Street
2902 South Jacob Street, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1667 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5927 West Whitley Ave
5927 West Whitley Avenue, Visalia, CA
Immaculate NW Visalia home for rent! - This lovely 5 bed, 3 bath home sits on just under 3,000 square feet in a desirable NW Visalia neighborhood. You walk into a spacious family room, leading to another large living area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Visalia
1 Unit Available
1526 N. OAKPARK
1526 N Oak Park St, Visalia, CA
1526 N. OAKPARK Available 06/26/20 North side 4 Bedroom Home - For more information text 627-1000 Or Visit out website to apply : https://www.propertymanagementvisaliaca.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
836 S Whitney Dr
836 South Whitney Drive, Visalia, CA
Beautiful Country Style Home in the City - Property Id: 154528 Country Classic Home in the City Beautiful 4/2 Spacious Home Large Private Fenced in yard with Fruit trees thru out Gated Pool and a relaxing Patio/BarBQ area.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2934 S. Montecito
2934 South Montecito Court, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2578 sqft
Beautiful Home in Southwest Visalia with Pool - This home spacious has tile throughout and a bonus room off the master bedroom. Pool and yard care are included. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5767275)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2834 S. Conyer
2834 South Conyer Street, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2025 sqft
2834 S. Conyer - Visalia - This Home Is Two Stories. New Paint And New Light Fixtures. Has Carpet And Tile Flooring. Has A Formal Dinning Room, Breakfast Nook, And Living Room With A Fireplace Area. Upstairs Fireplace Area In The Master Bedroom.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast District
1 Unit Available
1233 E. FERGUSON
1233 East Ferguson Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1437 sqft
1233 E. FERGUSON Available 06/20/20 Nice 3 bed 2.5 Bath - This modernized home is a must see. The home includes: washer/dryer, community pool, and front yard landscaping. Small pets are okay (30 pounds and smaller) with a $300.00 deposit.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2835 South Avocado Court
2835 South Avocado Court, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
2835 South Avocado Court Available 07/15/20 Spacious Home in a Quiet Culdesac near El Diamante! - Available Mid July!This gorgeous home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and is located in a very desirable neighborhood near great schools in SW

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Visalia
1 Unit Available
1511 N Elm
1511 Elm Street, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Centrally located home with new stove! - Cute centrally located home with a new stove recently installed. Tile flooring in common areas. Low maintenance yard. Storage space or work shop space in backyard. School District schools are Manuel F.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1519 E. Vassar Drive
1519 East Vassar Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1823 sqft
1519 E. Vasser Drive - This Condo Is In A Gated Community. There Are Two Community Pools, Tennis Courts, Barbecue Area, Clubhouse, And A Basketball Court. This Condo Is Two Story With A Loft. Has Gas And Electric Laundry Hook-Ups.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2627 W. Sedona Avenue
2627 West Sedona Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1451 sqft
2627 W. Sedona Avenue Available 07/15/20 2627 W. Sedona - Visalia - This Home Has Plank Tile And Carpet Flooring. Dinning Room Area. Blinds Throughout. Central Air And Heating. Ceiling Fans.

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Northeast District
1 Unit Available
1904 East Harold Avenue
1904 East Harold Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1113 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2539 East College Avenue
2539 East College Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1582 sqft
This lovely 3 bed, 2 bath home is located on East College Avenue in SE Visalia! You walk into an open living room area with nice wood floors throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
714 West Dove Drive
714 W Dove Ct, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1180 sqft
Refuse and sewer services provided No Pets Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
915 West Packwood Court
915 West Packwood Court, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1329 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4811 West Laurel Avenue
4811 West Laurel Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1220 sqft
This nice 3 bed, 2 bath home is located in SW Visalia in a quiet neighborhood. You walk into a spacious living room with nice wood flooring, a fireplace, and plenty of natural light.

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
2420 East Tulare Avenue
2420 Tulare Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1567 sqft
Nice, quiet neighborhood. Garage Gas & electric laundry hookups.

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
838 South Arroyo Street
838 South Arroyo Street, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1620 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available Now This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3233 N Kent Street
3233 N Kent St, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1297 sqft
Charming new home in Ashton Park. Gated Community in NW Visalia. Executive style home ready for Lease. HOA fees & front yard maintenance included in the lease price.

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
4414 West Myrtle Avenue - B
4414 West Myrtle Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
FULLY REMODELED Townhouse in El Diamante School District! 3 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms with a brand new AC / Heater. Water and Trash is paid for by the owner. Washer / Dryer hookups inside unit.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Northeast District
1 Unit Available
3524 E. Race Ave
3524 East Race Avenue, Visalia, CA
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in nice North East Visalia neighborhood with bonus sun room - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5669197)

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3134 W Border Links Drive
3134 Border Links Drive, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1415 sqft
Desirable Green Acres location with access community pool, park-like back yard area, and direct access to the country club. This 1415 square foot condo has 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, and a private garage. $1,600 per month, 1 year lease required.

Last updated November 8 at 02:47am
Northeast District
1 Unit Available
3501 East Stewart Court
3501 E Stewart Ct, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
This charming 3 bed, 2.5 bath is located on Stewart street off of East Douglas and Manzanita. You walk into a spacious living room with newer carpet throughout the home.
Results within 1 mile of Visalia

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26492 MULANAX Dr
26492 Mulanax Drive, Tulare County, CA
26492 MULANAX Dr Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE5835443)

June 2020 Visalia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Visalia Rent Report. Visalia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Visalia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Visalia rents held steady over the past month

Visalia rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Visalia stand at $808 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,055 for a two-bedroom. Visalia's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Visalia, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Visalia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Visalia, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Visalia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Visalia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,055 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.2% rise in Visalia.
    • While Visalia's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Visalia than most large cities. For example, New York has a median 2BR rent of $2,543, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Visalia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

