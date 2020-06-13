Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

18 Apartments for rent in Visalia, CA with garage

Visalia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
6248 West Ceres Avenue
6248 West Ceres Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1525 sqft
This 3 bed, 2 bath home is located in a newer neighborhood in NW Visalia. The home features a spacious living area with a fireplace, plenty of natural light, and new carpet throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
2842 West Sedona Avenue
2842 West Sedona Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
This nice 3 bed, 2 bath home is located in NW Visalia in a quiet neighborhood. The home features a spacious living room with a fireplace and plenty of natural light.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
2539 East College Avenue
2539 East College Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1582 sqft
This lovely 3 bed, 2 bath home is located on East College Avenue in SE Visalia! You walk into an open living room area with nice wood floors throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
2420 East Tulare Avenue
2420 Tulare Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1567 sqft
Nice, quiet neighborhood. Garage Gas & electric laundry hookups.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2834 S. Conyer
2834 South Conyer Street, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2025 sqft
2834 S. Conyer - Visalia - This Home Is Two Stories. New Paint And New Light Fixtures. Has Carpet And Tile Flooring. Has A Formal Dinning Room, Breakfast Nook, And Living Room With A Fireplace Area. Upstairs Fireplace Area In The Master Bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2835 South Avocado Court
2835 South Avocado Court, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
2835 South Avocado Court Available 07/15/20 Spacious Home in a Quiet Culdesac near El Diamante! - Available Mid July!This gorgeous home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and is located in a very desirable neighborhood near great schools in SW

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast District
1 Unit Available
1334 N. Irma Street
1334 North Irma Street, Visalia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1028 sqft
1334 N. Irma Street Available 07/01/20 1334 Irma - Visalia - This Home Has Carpet And Tile Flooring. Two Window Coolers. Blinds And Curtains. Indoor Laundry Room With Hook-Ups. Dinning Room Area. Kitchen Area Has A Gas Stove. RV Access To Backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1519 E. Vassar Drive
1519 East Vassar Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1823 sqft
1519 E. Vasser Drive - This Condo Is In A Gated Community. There Are Two Community Pools, Tennis Courts, Barbecue Area, Clubhouse, And A Basketball Court. This Condo Is Two Story With A Loft. Has Gas And Electric Laundry Hook-Ups.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2627 W. Sedona Avenue
2627 West Sedona Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1451 sqft
2627 W. Sedona Avenue Available 07/15/20 2627 W. Sedona - Visalia - This Home Has Plank Tile And Carpet Flooring. Dinning Room Area. Blinds Throughout. Central Air And Heating. Ceiling Fans.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
5927 West Whitley Ave
5927 West Whitley Avenue, Visalia, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2970 sqft
Immaculate NW Visalia home for rent! - This lovely 5 bed, 3 bath home sits on just under 3,000 square feet in a desirable NW Visalia neighborhood. You walk into a spacious family room, leading to another large living area.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3233 N Kent Street
3233 N Kent St, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1297 sqft
Charming new home in Ashton Park. Gated Community in NW Visalia. Executive style home ready for Lease. HOA fees & front yard maintenance included in the lease price.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3134 W Border Links Drive
3134 Border Links Drive, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1415 sqft
Desirable Green Acres location with access community pool, park-like back yard area, and direct access to the country club. This 1415 square foot condo has 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, and a private garage. $1,600 per month, 1 year lease required.

Last updated November 8 at 02:47am
Northeast District
1 Unit Available
3501 East Stewart Court
3501 E Stewart Ct, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
This charming 3 bed, 2.5 bath is located on Stewart street off of East Douglas and Manzanita. You walk into a spacious living room with newer carpet throughout the home.
Results within 5 miles of Visalia

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1840 Paseo Del Lago
1840 Paseo del Lago, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1116 sqft
This 3 bed, 2 bath condo is move in ready! This unit features a spacious living room with carpet throughout and plenty of room to entertain.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
554 Auburn Street
554 North Auburn Street, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
554 Auburn - Tulare - This Home Has New Hardwood, and Carpet Flooring Throughout. Kitchen Area Has A Dishwasher, Gas Range Stove, Built-In Microwave. Front Security Door. Has An Attached Two Car Garage. No Pets Please.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2111 Bella Oaks Drive
2111 Bella Oaks Drive, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Charming apartment home located on Bella Oaks Drive! - This 3 bed, 2 bath condo is move in ready! This unit features a spacious living room with newer carpet and plenty of room to entertain.
Results within 10 miles of Visalia

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
821 Woodland Ave
821 Woodland Avenue, Exeter, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1539 sqft
Lovely Exeter home available! - This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home is located on the corner of Woodland and Belmont in a nice neighborhood. The home boasts a spacious living area with wood flooring throughout and vaulted ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2226 Poppyview Place
2226 Poppyview Pl, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1504 sqft
2226 Poppyview - Tulare - This Home Is Two Stories. Has Carpet And Linoleum Flooring. Central Air And Heating. Kitchen Area Has A Gas Stove And Dishwasher. Has An Attached Two Car Garage. Laundry Hook-Ups. No Pets Please.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Visalia, CA

Visalia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

