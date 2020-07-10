25 Luxury Apartments for rent in Visalia, CA

AL
836 S Whitney Dr
836 South Whitney Drive, Visalia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
Beautiful Country Style Home in the City - Property Id: 154528 Country Classic Home in the City Beautiful 4/2 Spacious Home Large Private Fenced in yard with Fruit trees thru out Gated Pool and a relaxing Patio/BarBQ area.

Central Visalia
718 N Floral
718 North Floral Street, Visalia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
880 sqft
Available 07/20/20 Beautifully Furnished, Medical Center, Downtown - Property Id: 19296 Midtown 718 Apartments Visalia, CA- Available now Fully-furnished apartments in a small complex less than 1 mile from Downtown Visalia, where travelers and

2834 S. Conyer
2834 South Conyer Street, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2025 sqft
2834 S. Conyer Available 07/17/20 2834 S. Conyer - Visalia - This Home Is Two Stories. New Paint And New Light Fixtures. Has Carpet And Tile Flooring. Has A Formal Dinning Room, Breakfast Nook, And Living Room With A Fireplace Area.

2732 S. Sallee Court
2732 South Sallee Court, Visalia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2732 S. Sallee Court Available 08/10/20 2732 Sallee - Visalia - This Apartment Has New Tile Flooring, Paint, And Light Fixtures. Central Air And Heating. Has A Fireplace Area. Blinds Throughout. Front Security Door.

Northeast District
1904 East Harold Avenue
1904 East Harold Avenue, Visalia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

235 North Lindsay Street
235 N Lindsay Ct, Visalia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2498 sqft
Formal dining room, fireplace, Shutters, Indoor laundry, Jack and Jill Bathroom, 3 Car garage.

2704 West Whitendale Avenue
2704 West Whitendale Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1583 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available Now Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Central Visalia
442 S. Tipton
442 South Tipton Street, Visalia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1216 sqft
RENT REDUCED! Month to month lease! - Built in 1922, this home has an open, spacious floor plan with built in shelves. Property has newer carpet and paint and a very long carport for trailer storage.

Northeast District
1408 North Alder Court
1408 North Alder Court, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1442 sqft
Home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac. This home features hard wood floors through out, ceiling fans and custom lights accent each room. Kitchen is complete with built in microwave and dishwasher finished off with tile counter tops.

3233 N Kent Street
3233 N Kent St, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1297 sqft
Charming new home in Ashton Park. Gated Community in NW Visalia. Executive style home ready for Lease. HOA fees & front yard maintenance included in the lease price.

Northeast District
3524 E. Race Ave
3524 East Race Avenue, Visalia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in nice North East Visalia neighborhood with bonus sun room - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5669197)

3134 W Border Links Drive
3134 Border Links Drive, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1415 sqft
Desirable Green Acres location with access community pool, park-like back yard area, and direct access to the country club. This 1415 square foot condo has 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, and a private garage. $1,600 per month, 1 year lease required.

Northeast District
3501 East Stewart Court
3501 E Stewart Ct, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
This charming 3 bed, 2.5 bath is located on Stewart street off of East Douglas and Manzanita. You walk into a spacious living room with newer carpet throughout the home.

3934 S Parkwood
3934 S Parkwood St, Visalia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,010
3934 S Parkwood Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home in gated community! - Beautiful, semi-custom 4 bed/2.5 bath home in a gorgeous gated community. Fireplace, washer/dryer, refrigerator & microwave included.

3903 W. Cecil Avenue
3903 West Cecil Avenue, Visalia, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3903 W. Cecil Avenue Available 08/14/20 3903 W. Cecil Avenue - Visalia - This Duplex Has Carpet And Linoleum Flooring. Kitchen Area Has A Built-In Microwave And Gas Stove. Blinds Throughout. Central Air And Heating. Has A Small Backyard.

2808 W. Mission
2808 West Mission Court, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5916327)

4112 E. Feemster Avenue
4112 East Feemster Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1350 sqft
4112 E. Feemster Avenue Available 08/14/20 4112 E. Feemster - Visalia - This Home Has Central Air And Heating. Living Room Has A Fireplace Area. Kitchen Area Has A Gas Stove And Dishwasher. Ceiling Fans. Blinds Throughout.
1252 Pismo Ct.
1252 Pismo Court, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1588 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5913886)

564 North Dwight Avenue
564 North Dwight Avenue, Farmersville, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This lovely 3 bed, 2 bath is located on Dwight street in Farmersville. The home features an open living area with carpet throughout. There is a dining area fixated between the living room and kitchen.

767 S. Amber Street
767 South Amber Street, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1233 sqft
767 S. Amber Street Available 08/21/20 767 S. Amber Street - Tulare - This Home Has A Two Car Garage. No Pets Please. Schools: Kohn, Live Oak, Tulare Union No Pets Allowed (RLNE5917663)
1954 Pebble Ct.
1954 Pebble Court, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1437 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5899190)

2991 Placer Street
2991 Placer Street, Tulare, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2000 sqft
2991 Placer Street Available 07/15/20 2991 Placer - Tulare - This Home Was Built In 2013. Has Ceramic Tile And Carpet Flooring. Has Blinds Throughout. Central Air And Heating. Kitchen Area Has A Gas Stove, Dishwasher, And Built-In Microwave.

10524 Ave. 388
10524 Avenue 388, Monson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2140 sqft
10524 Ave. 388 Available 09/01/20 Ranch setting coming soon - Professionally managed by Cloverland Property Mgmt Inc. Over 2100' sq ft Ranch house and swimming pool. Three spacious bedrooms and two and half bath. Two car garage with remote opener.

217 South H Street
217 South H Street, Exeter, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1176 sqft
This lovely 3 bed, 1 bath home is located on South H street in Exeter.
Rent Report
Visalia

July 2020 Visalia Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Visalia Rent Report. Visalia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Visalia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Visalia rents held steady over the past month

Visalia rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Visalia stand at $808 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,056 for a two-bedroom. Visalia's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Visalia, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,035; of the 10 largest California cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with San Francisco experiencing the fastest decline (-2.2%).
    • Fresno, Anaheim, and Sacramento have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Visalia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Visalia, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Visalia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Visalia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,056 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Visalia's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Visalia than most large cities. For example, New York has a median 2BR rent of $2,519, which is more than twice the price in Visalia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

