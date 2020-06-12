9 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Visalia, CA

Apartment List
1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Visalia
1 Unit Available
718 N Floral
718 North Floral Street, Visalia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
880 sqft
Beautifully Furnished, Medical Center, Downtown - Property Id: 19296 Midtown 718 Apartments Visalia, CA- Available now Fully-furnished apartments in a small complex less than 1 mile from Downtown Visalia, where travelers and locals find the best

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Visalia
1 Unit Available
442 S. Tipton
442 South Tipton Street, Visalia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1216 sqft
Month to month lease! - Built in 1922, this home has an open, spacious floor plan with built in shelves. Property has newer carpet and paint and a very long carport for trailer storage. Home is centrally located near downtown and a grocery store.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast District
1 Unit Available
1334 N. Irma Street
1334 North Irma Street, Visalia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1028 sqft
1334 N. Irma Street Available 07/01/20 1334 Irma - Visalia - This Home Has Carpet And Tile Flooring. Two Window Coolers. Blinds And Curtains. Indoor Laundry Room With Hook-Ups. Dinning Room Area. Kitchen Area Has A Gas Stove. RV Access To Backyard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Visalia
1 Unit Available
1439 E. Douglas Avenue
1439 East Douglas Avenue, Visalia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$775
770 sqft
1439 E. Douglas Avenue - Visalia - This Apartment Has A Carport Area. This Is A Downstairs Unit. No Pets Please.

1 of 9

Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
1 Unit Available
1420 West Walnut Avenue
1420 West Walnut Avenue, Visalia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Nice 2/1 apartment with newer carpet. Has a small backyard and patio. Laundry room available near unit. ------------------------------------------------ This property is being managed by CROWN REALTY exclusively.
Results within 5 miles of Visalia

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
601 N. Welch Drive
601 Welch Drive, Tulare, CA
2 Bedrooms
$795
601 N. Welch Drive - Tulare - This Apartment Has Laundry Hook-Ups And A Small Yard. No Pets Allowed. Includes: Water, Sewer, Trash, And Yard Care Schools: Garden, Cherry, Western No Pets Allowed (RLNE5454810)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
246 N. N Street, Apt 2
246 North N Street, Tulare, CA
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
246 N. N Street, Apt 2 Available 06/26/20 246 N. N Street, Apt 2 - Tulare - This Two Story Apartment Has Tile Flooring Throughout. Central Air And Heating. Living Room And Dinning Room Area. No Pets Please.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
356 N. H Street, Apt B
356 North H Street, Tulare, CA
2 Bedrooms
$750
356 N H Street, Apt B - This Apartment Has Tile Flooring Throughout. Water Cooler And Wall Heater. Kitchen Area Has A Gas Range Stove. Blinds Throughout. One Carport Space. No Pets Please.

1 of 7

Last updated October 10 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
798 W. Pleasant Avenue
798 W Pleasant Ave, Tulare, CA
2 Bedrooms
$795
950 sqft
798 W. Pleasant Avenue Available 10/25/19 798 Pleasant - Tulare - This Apartment Has Carpet And Linoleum Flooring. Central Air And Heating. Blinds Throughout. Kitchen Area Has A Gas Stove. Has Laundry Hook-Ups. No Pets Please. Carport Parking.

June 2020 Visalia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Visalia Rent Report. Visalia rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Visalia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Visalia rents held steady over the past month

Visalia rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Visalia stand at $808 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,055 for a two-bedroom. Visalia's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Visalia, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Visalia rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Visalia, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Visalia is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Visalia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,055 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.2% rise in Visalia.
    • While Visalia's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Atlanta (-0.8%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Visalia than most large cities. For example, New York has a median 2BR rent of $2,543, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Visalia.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

