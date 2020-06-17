Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:26 AM
915 West Packwood Court
915 West Packwood Court
Location
915 West Packwood Court, Visalia, CA 93277
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 915 West Packwood Court have any available units?
915 West Packwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Visalia, CA
.
How much is rent in Visalia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Visalia Rent Report.
Visalia Rent Report
.
Is 915 West Packwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
915 West Packwood Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 West Packwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 915 West Packwood Court is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Visalia
.
Does 915 West Packwood Court offer parking?
No, 915 West Packwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 915 West Packwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 West Packwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 West Packwood Court have a pool?
No, 915 West Packwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 915 West Packwood Court have accessible units?
No, 915 West Packwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 915 West Packwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 West Packwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 915 West Packwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 915 West Packwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
