Visalia, CA
2339 West Sunnyside Avenue
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:06 PM

2339 West Sunnyside Avenue

2339 West Sunnyside Avenue · (559) 397-0007
Visalia
Location

2339 West Sunnyside Avenue, Visalia, CA 93277
Mooney

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This nice 2 bed, 2 bath unit is located on Sunnyside Avenue off of Mooney Blvd. You walk into an open living area with new carpet throughout. There is an available barstool seating area looking into the kitchen from the living room. The kitchen is equipped with an electric stove, dishwasher, and a small fixated dining area. There is a stackable washer & dryer unit near the kitchen area. The bedrooms are located on opposite sides of the unit each containing new carpet offering good size closets; The master having access to it's own bathroom. The property includes water & garbage, offers a detached 1 car garage, and front lawn care is also included. Apply now at equitygroupinc.com!

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For viewing instructions please contact Rently @ 559-397-0007, viewing hours are from 8:00am-8:00pm 7 days a week.

Be sure to bring the following items if you would like to fill out an application:
1. Valid Driver's License or ID
2. Proof of Income
3. Social Security Card

The Equity Group Inc.
420 North Court St
Visalia CA 93291
559-732-8800

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2339 West Sunnyside Avenue have any available units?
2339 West Sunnyside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Visalia, CA.
How much is rent in Visalia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Visalia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2339 West Sunnyside Avenue have?
Some of 2339 West Sunnyside Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2339 West Sunnyside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2339 West Sunnyside Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2339 West Sunnyside Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2339 West Sunnyside Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2339 West Sunnyside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2339 West Sunnyside Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2339 West Sunnyside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2339 West Sunnyside Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2339 West Sunnyside Avenue have a pool?
No, 2339 West Sunnyside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2339 West Sunnyside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2339 West Sunnyside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2339 West Sunnyside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2339 West Sunnyside Avenue has units with dishwashers.
