2339 West Sunnyside Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This nice 2 bed, 2 bath unit is located on Sunnyside Avenue off of Mooney Blvd. You walk into an open living area with new carpet throughout. There is an available barstool seating area looking into the kitchen from the living room. The kitchen is equipped with an electric stove, dishwasher, and a small fixated dining area. There is a stackable washer & dryer unit near the kitchen area. The bedrooms are located on opposite sides of the unit each containing new carpet offering good size closets; The master having access to it's own bathroom. The property includes water & garbage, offers a detached 1 car garage, and front lawn care is also included. Apply now at equitygroupinc.com!



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For viewing instructions please contact Rently @ 559-397-0007, viewing hours are from 8:00am-8:00pm 7 days a week.



Be sure to bring the following items if you would like to fill out an application:

1. Valid Driver's License or ID

2. Proof of Income

3. Social Security Card



The Equity Group Inc.

420 North Court St

Visalia CA 93291

559-732-8800



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.