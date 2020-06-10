All apartments in Visalia
Find more places like 1926 South Bradley Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Visalia, CA
/
1926 South Bradley Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:50 AM

1926 South Bradley Street

1926 South Bradley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Visalia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1926 South Bradley Street, Visalia, CA 93292

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming SE Visalia home available for Rent! - This lovely 2 bed, 2 bath spans over 1500 square feet on a corner lot in a great SE Visalia neighborhood. You walk into a spacious living area with windows letting in plenty of natural light. The kitchen is fixated between the living room and dining area, equipped with stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, dishwasher, and built in microwave. The dining area offers a barstool seating area looking into the kitchen. The two bedrooms are located down the hall, each roomy offering good size closets. The master has access to it's own bathroom with double sinks, a walk in shower, and a large master closet. The property has an indoor laundry room, attached two car garage, and spacious front and back yards. Small pet considered with a deposit! Apply now at equitygroupinc.com!

*Bonus Amenity Included* An additional $10 fee added to the resident's monthly total will be utilized to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For viewing instructions please contact Rently @ 559-397-0007, viewing hours are from 8:00am-8:00pm 7 days a week.

Be sure to bring the following items if you would like to fill out an application:
1. Valid Driver's License or ID
2. Proof of Income
3. Social Security Card

The Equity Group Inc.
420 North Court St
Visalia CA 93291
559-732-8800

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4848291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1926 South Bradley Street have any available units?
1926 South Bradley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Visalia, CA.
How much is rent in Visalia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Visalia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1926 South Bradley Street have?
Some of 1926 South Bradley Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1926 South Bradley Street currently offering any rent specials?
1926 South Bradley Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 South Bradley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1926 South Bradley Street is pet friendly.
Does 1926 South Bradley Street offer parking?
Yes, 1926 South Bradley Street does offer parking.
Does 1926 South Bradley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1926 South Bradley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 South Bradley Street have a pool?
No, 1926 South Bradley Street does not have a pool.
Does 1926 South Bradley Street have accessible units?
No, 1926 South Bradley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 South Bradley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1926 South Bradley Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Visalia 2 BedroomsVisalia Apartments with Garage
Visalia Apartments with ParkingVisalia Dog Friendly Apartments
Visalia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fresno, CAPorterville, CA
Delano, CAHanford, CA
Tulare, CAClovis, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-Fresno
Porterville College