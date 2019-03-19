All apartments in Vincent
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17208 E Newburgh Street

17208 East Newburgh Street · No Longer Available
Location

17208 East Newburgh Street, Vincent, CA 91702

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Our office is automated and allows prospective tenants to Register and Enter Property without an Agent 7 days a week from 7.30am - 7pm.

Please visit your website and register:

https://www.squirerealty.net/Squire-Rentals

You will need picture of ID, selfie to verify ID, credit card (no debt or prepaid card) to verify your address matches your ID, and one time 0.99 charge to register.

APPLICATION:
Our website also accepts online rental applications. Once you have viewed the rental just click apply now and you can apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17208 E Newburgh Street have any available units?
17208 E Newburgh Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vincent, CA.
Is 17208 E Newburgh Street currently offering any rent specials?
17208 E Newburgh Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17208 E Newburgh Street pet-friendly?
No, 17208 E Newburgh Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vincent.
Does 17208 E Newburgh Street offer parking?
Yes, 17208 E Newburgh Street offers parking.
Does 17208 E Newburgh Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17208 E Newburgh Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17208 E Newburgh Street have a pool?
No, 17208 E Newburgh Street does not have a pool.
Does 17208 E Newburgh Street have accessible units?
No, 17208 E Newburgh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17208 E Newburgh Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17208 E Newburgh Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17208 E Newburgh Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17208 E Newburgh Street does not have units with air conditioning.
