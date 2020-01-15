All apartments in View Park-Windsor Hills
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

5318 Marburn Ave

5318 Marburn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5318 Marburn Avenue, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA 90043
View Park-Windsor Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Windsor Hills Must See!!! - Must see!!!!
This 2 story home comes with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a den and formal dining room. Hardwood flooring , custom paint, custom cabinets, custom tiles and inset lighting throughout.
Master bedroom walk in closet has tons of built ins and a private balcony.
Central air and heat, granite counters and all Jenn-Air oiled bronze appliances in kitchen with custom cast iron under mounted sink.
Washer and dryer provided.
Lovely city views, landscaping and a 2 level back yard.
Double attached garage with 2 storage rooms and storage cabinets.
Sorry no pets.

Prior to viewing the house, please fill out an application at www.penmarmanagement.com.
Any questions please contact (310) 326-3424.

*1 Year Lease Minimum
Applicant requirements are:
FICO of 600+ No first time renters ( must be able to provide 5 consecutive years of employment and residential history).

Income Requirement: $8,990.00

(RLNE2163177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5318 Marburn Ave have any available units?
5318 Marburn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in View Park-Windsor Hills, CA.
What amenities does 5318 Marburn Ave have?
Some of 5318 Marburn Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5318 Marburn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5318 Marburn Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5318 Marburn Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5318 Marburn Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in View Park-Windsor Hills.
Does 5318 Marburn Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5318 Marburn Ave offers parking.
Does 5318 Marburn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5318 Marburn Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5318 Marburn Ave have a pool?
No, 5318 Marburn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5318 Marburn Ave have accessible units?
No, 5318 Marburn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5318 Marburn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5318 Marburn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5318 Marburn Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5318 Marburn Ave has units with air conditioning.
