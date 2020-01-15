5318 Marburn Ave

Amenities

Windsor Hills Must See!!! - Must see!!!!

This 2 story home comes with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a den and formal dining room. Hardwood flooring , custom paint, custom cabinets, custom tiles and inset lighting throughout.

Master bedroom walk in closet has tons of built ins and a private balcony.

Central air and heat, granite counters and all Jenn-Air oiled bronze appliances in kitchen with custom cast iron under mounted sink.

Washer and dryer provided.

Lovely city views, landscaping and a 2 level back yard.

Double attached garage with 2 storage rooms and storage cabinets.

Sorry no pets.



Prior to viewing the house, please fill out an application at www.penmarmanagement.com.

Any questions please contact (310) 326-3424.



*1 Year Lease Minimum

Applicant requirements are:

FICO of 600+ No first time renters ( must be able to provide 5 consecutive years of employment and residential history).



Income Requirement: $8,990.00



