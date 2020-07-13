Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse concierge gym parking pool 24hr maintenance business center carport courtyard e-payments hot tub internet access

Apartments For Rent in Vallejo, California



Casual living at its finest



Located in Vallejo, California, The Meritage Apartments offer the lifestyle that you've been searching for. The Meritage Apartment homes are located in a beautiful and convenient setting. As a resident of our community, your needs are our first priority.



We offer one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature the latest innovations. Our apartment homes are designed to provide a comfortable lifestyle for all. Enjoy the close proximity of numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues, and the spectacular beauty of this natural setting.