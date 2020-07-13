Amenities
Apartments For Rent in Vallejo, California
Casual living at its finest
Located in Vallejo, California, The Meritage Apartments offer the lifestyle that you've been searching for. The Meritage Apartment homes are located in a beautiful and convenient setting. As a resident of our community, your needs are our first priority.
We offer one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature the latest innovations. Our apartment homes are designed to provide a comfortable lifestyle for all. Enjoy the close proximity of numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues, and the spectacular beauty of this natural setting.