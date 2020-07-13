All apartments in Vallejo
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

The Meritage

55 Valle Vista Avenue · (707) 289-8195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55 Valle Vista Avenue, Vallejo, CA 94590

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0615 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Unit 0409 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Meritage.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
Apartments For Rent in Vallejo, California

Casual living at its finest

Located in Vallejo, California, The Meritage Apartments offer the lifestyle that you've been searching for. The Meritage Apartment homes are located in a beautiful and convenient setting. As a resident of our community, your needs are our first priority.

We offer one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature the latest innovations. Our apartment homes are designed to provide a comfortable lifestyle for all. Enjoy the close proximity of numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues, and the spectacular beauty of this natural setting.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $47 per applicant
Deposit: Based on background/credit
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Carport: 1 space included.
Storage Details: Patio storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Meritage have any available units?
The Meritage has 2 units available starting at $1,730 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Meritage have?
Some of The Meritage's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Meritage currently offering any rent specials?
The Meritage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Meritage pet-friendly?
No, The Meritage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vallejo.
Does The Meritage offer parking?
Yes, The Meritage offers parking.
Does The Meritage have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Meritage offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Meritage have a pool?
Yes, The Meritage has a pool.
Does The Meritage have accessible units?
No, The Meritage does not have accessible units.
Does The Meritage have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Meritage has units with dishwashers.
Does The Meritage have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Meritage has units with air conditioning.
